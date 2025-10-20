Scraps dealers and scavengers in Anambra have endorsed Governor Charles Soludo for a second tenure

The group reeled out Soludo's major achievements and progressive policies that favour the association

They also received training from the Anti-bomb unit of the state police command on safety practices for their business activities



Scrap dealers and scavengers in Anambra state, under the umbrella body of the National Association of Scraps and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria (NASWDEN), Anambra state council, have declared their unreserved support for Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

The association massively endorsed him for a second term in office, ahead of the November 8 governorship election in the state.

The scrap dealers declared their endorsement on Thursday, October 16, 2025, during a training workshop organized by the Anti-bomb unit of the Nigerian police force, Anambra state command, with the theme: "Sensitization/Training on Sustainable and Safety Scrap Business in Anambra state, Nigeria."

The workshop was attended by members of the state executive and representatives from the twenty-one local government areas of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the state chairman, Mr. Azubike Stephen Igboke, cited the governor’s transformative leadership and inclusive governance style as their primary reasons for pledging their support.

He described Governor Soludo as a true leader who has not only recognised the dignity of their labour, but has also given scrap dealers and scavengers in the state a sense of belonging, a strong voice, and a legitimate identity.

Scrap dealers laud Soludo’s policies, pledge support

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, Mr. Igboke announced the group’s unanimous decision to back the governor’s re-election bid with what he termed “one hundred percent endorsement,” pledging the association’s grassroots strength and commitment towards ensuring his victory at the polls.

Mr. Igboke, who expressed deep appreciation to the governor for his numerous people-oriented policies and achievements across sectors, particularly noted the governor’s extensive road constructions, prompt payment of workers’ salaries, infrastructure renewal, and dedicated attention to the welfare of informal sector workers like scrap dealers and scavengers.

He emphasised that under previous administrations, their association was treated with disdain and branded unfairly. However, under Governor Soludo’s leadership, they have not only gained legitimacy but are now proud to be known and recognised as scrap dealers, with an identity that commands respect.

He lauded the governor for swiftly intervening and resolving issues previously faced by the group, including harassment and extortion from certain quarters. He reaffirmed the members’ continued loyalty to the Solution administration.

According to him, the association had sourced the governor’s intervention over their concerns and were impressed by the governor’s responsiveness and fatherly approach. He added that although some challenges persist, they remain confident that the Solution governor will, as always, come to their aid.

Highlighting their importance to environmental sanitation and public health in the state, Mr. Igboke stressed that the work of scrap dealers goes beyond waste collection.

He said, “We keep Anambra clean by packing and evacuating plastics, cartons, nylons, aluminum, and metal scraps, and others from streets, roads, gutters, and drainages. We unclog the water channels, and we make the environment neat and hygienic. In fact, in some cases, we do more than even ASWAMA, because we deal with the real waste."

He also pointed out that waste management revolves around three key principles - Recover, Reuse, and Recycle - which, according to him, the association strictly adheres to. He further explained that, beyond merely evacuating waste, they process it, and with the right support, they could turn it into useful products. To that end, he passionately appealed to the Soludo-led government to provide interest-free loans to enable them to acquire recycling machines and set up recycling plants in the state. This, he said, would not only boost their productivity but also contribute significantly to the state’s economy and environmental sustainability.

Reacting to the notion that scrap dealers are synonymous with criminal activities such as vandalism and the sale of stolen items, Mr. Igboke was quick to dissociate Anambra State Scraps Dealers and Scavengers Association (ASSDSA) from such allegations, noting that those responsible for such acts are not their members. He added that the association is committed to integrity and even assists in exposing bad eggs that seek to tarnish the group’s image.

He also poured encomiums on the State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Dr. Felix Odimegwu, for his continued support and mentorship, noting that his leadership in the Ministry has helped to enhance their working relationship with the government.

Scrap dealers in Anambra receive training, then declare strong backing for Governor Soludo.

Police train scrap dealers

On his part, the Patron of the association, Mr. Ephraim Ekwebene, re-echoed the chairman’s stand and described Governor Soludo as the best governor Anambra has ever had. He praised the governor for the remarkable strides he has made in his first term, and reaffirmed the group’s readiness to deliver massive support to him at the ballot box.

He said, "Soludo is a man of vision, and his transformational approach to governance resonates with our own values as an association. We are proud of him and we will give him our full support."

He further reassured the government and the public that the association remains committed to purging out miscreants, who hide under the guise of scrap dealing to perpetrate crimes. According to him, any such individual, once identified, would be exposed and handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Vice chairman of the association, Elder Anthony Okeke, also echoed the association's resolve to support Soludo's second-term aspiration and declared that their decision is irreversible.

The event, which drew the state executives and representatives from all 21 local government chapters of the association, also marked a significant political statement, given the declaration by over 35,000 scrap dealers and scavengers across the state and their pledged support for the governor’s re-election bid.

Earlier, during a sensitisation training organized by the Anti-bomb unit of the Nigeria police force for members of the organization, the lead trainer, CSP Akam Ido, a police officer assigned to the Anambra State Police Command's Anti-Bomb Unit in Awka, advised members of the association to embrace safety practices and measures in carrying out their daily business activities.

Akam Ido emphasised the potential dangers associated with the work, particularly warning against the inhalation of fumes or particles from containers they may come across during their scavenging activities.

Many of these containers, he warned, could potentially contain hazardous chemical substances that pose serious health risks, ranging from respiratory issues to long-term health complications.

In addition to the warnings about chemical exposure, CSP Ido cautioned the scavengers to exercise extreme caution when handling various metallic objects. He noted that not all metals are benign, as some may be remnants of explosives that could detonate if disturbed. He hinted that such items could put the lives of the scavengers at grave risk, potentially leading to severe injuries or deaths.

He urged those in the scrap trade to promote responsible practices that protect their health and lives while going about their daily businesses.

The police officer further instructed them to report to the appropriate authority, that is, the department of police that is responsible for the dismantling of explosives, if they come across any metals suspected to be bombs. He advised them to always wear rubber hand gloves and face masks as additional protective measures.

