Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, Yusuf Olushina Teliat Ayilara, has firmly rejected viral claims linking him to terrorism and banditry, describing them as baseless and defamatory

He expressed deep concern over the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, urging government authorities to intensify rescue efforts

Ayilara reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to justice and peace, warning that legal action is underway against those attempting to tarnish his reputation

Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, Yusuf Olushina Teliat Ayilara, has strongly rejected claims linking him to terrorism and banditry.

In a statement shared on X, he described the allegations as “highly malicious, coordinated, and utterly baseless,” stressing: “I am not a sympathiser of terrorism, banditry or criminal elements in any shape or form.”

Imam Ogbomoso denounces terrorism allegations and defends his reputation with firm legal action.Photo credit: ImamOgbomoso/x

Source: Twitter

He warned bloggers, vloggers, and social media users to desist from associating his name with criminality, adding that his legal team has begun taking decisive action against those spreading defamatory content.

Imam’s call for rescue of kidnapped children

The Imam expressed deep concern over the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Ahoro, Esin-ele, and Yawota communities of Oyo State. He said his sermons and prayers in recent weeks have been focused on the victims, noting:

“As a father, a spiritual leader, and a citizen, I feel the profound weight of the trauma and agony that these innocent families are currently enduring.”

He urged both the Federal Government and the Oyo State Government to intensify rescue efforts, emphasising that “no stone must be left unturned” in securing the release of those in captivity.

Support for security agencies

The Imam praised Nigerian security agencies for their sacrifices, saying:

“May Allah (SWT) protect them, sharpen their intelligence, grant them absolute victory over the forces of evil, and crown their tireless sacrifices with ultimate success.”

Ayilara highlighted his long-standing stance against terrorism and kidnapping, recalling that he has issued clear Fatwahs condemning such acts as crimes against humanity. He reiterated his support for capital punishment for perpetrators, describing it as a deterrent to protect society.

Legal action against defamation

The Imam vowed to defend his reputation, stating that his legal team is already pursuing cases against individuals spreading falsehoods. He warned that further offenders would face prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

Concluding his statement, Ayilara prayed for peace and unity across Nigeria:

“We pray fervently that peace, harmony, and a breath of fresh air be restored to our great nation, Nigeria, so that our people may thrive in safety, unity, and prosperity.”

See the X post below:

Full statement below

“It is with a heavy heart but an unwavering faith in Almighty Allah (SWT) that I address our immediate community of Oyo State, and the global public.

"Over the past couple of weeks, my thoughts, prayers, Juma'at and Eid Khutbahs (sermons) have been entirely consumed by the deeply distressing news of the abduction of our dear schoolchildren and dedicated teachers in the communities of Ahoro, Esin-ele, and Yawota.

“As a father, a spiritual leader, and a citizen, I feel the profound weight of the trauma and agony that these innocent families are currently enduring. I extend my deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to the families of all those affected by this tragic incident. I pray that Almighty Allah grants them the fortitude and inner strength to bear this harrowing trial, and that divine succor reaches them swiftly. To our precious children and teachers currently in captivity, I make fervent supplication, begging the Creator of the universe to protect them from harm, keep them safe in His divine custody, and grant them a safe, immediate, and unconditional reunion with their loved ones.

“While the spiritual fortitude of our people remains unbroken, physical action is paramount. I strongly encourage both the Federal Government and the Oyo State Government to intensify their efforts and utilize every available resource in their rescue operations. We must leave no stone unturned to secure the freedom of our citizens. Simultaneously, I offer my profound prayers and gratitude to.

“The brave men and women of the Nigerian Security Agencies who are working round the clock, risking their lives in difficult terrains to bring our children and teachers back home safely. May Allah (SWT) protect them, sharpen their intelligence, grant them absolute victory over the forces of evil, and crown their tireless sacrifices with ultimate success.

“Regrettably, while my focus remains on praying for the peace of our land and the safety of our citizens, my attention has been drawn to highly malicious, coordinated, and utterly baseless allegations circulating in the media. I must state unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms: I, Imam Yunus Olushina Teliat (Ayilara II), PhD, am not a sympathiser of terrorism, banditry or criminal elements in any shape or form. I do not condone, excuse, or tolerate acts of criminality under any guise whatsoever.

“Throughout my spiritual stewardship and academic life, I have consistently stood on the pillars of justice, peace, and the sanctity of human life. In numerous Friday sermons(Khutbahs) and public lectures, I have issued clear Fatwahs strongly condemning terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry as severe violations of Islamic jurisprudence and crimes against humanity. I have gone as far as publicly abandoning ambiguity and calling for capital punishment to be meted out by the state to anyone found culpable in these heinous acts, as a deterring measure to protect the innocent and preserve the fabric of our society.

“It is therefore deeply shocking and disheartening that certain unscrupulous elements are attempting to taint my hard-earned reputation. Consequently, I hereby issue a strict notice to the public, particularly bloggers, vloggers, and social media users, to cease and desist forthwith from associating my name, office, or person with these terrible acts or any form of criminality. Let it be known that my legal team has already been fully briefed and has actively commenced taking decisive legal actions against specific individuals who have made these reckless, defamatory, and libelous statements. We will not hesitate to prosecute any further purveyors of falsehood to the fullest extent of the law.

“In conclusion, I offer my continuous prayers for Oyo State and for all victims of terrorism, banditry, and insecurity across the length and breadth of Nigeria. We ask Allah to bring comfort to every grieving heart and to heal our lands. We pray fervently that peace, harmony, and a breath of fresh air be restored to our great nation, Nigeria, so that our people may thrive in safety, unity, and prosperity. May Almighty Allah (SWT) bless Nigeria and protect us all. Amin.”

Ogbomoso Imam praises security agencies and calls for intensified operations against kidnappers. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

Makinde confirms air force intelligence support

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed an aerial surveillance aircraft to aid the rescue of teachers and pupils abducted from Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed the deployment on Friday, during a courtesy visit by representatives of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, and the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Suleh.

Source: Legit.ng