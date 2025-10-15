Governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Sir Paul Chukwuma, has berated Soludo's scorecards on security, education, and others

According to him, if elected, he would prioritise power generation, security, education, and other areas neglected by the present regime

He promised to maintain the autonomy of the third tier of government through the regular conduct of local government elections and financial autonomy

Awka, Anambra state - Governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Sir Paul Chukwuma, has berated Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo's scorecard on education, security, local government administration, and human capital development, among others.

He insisted that under the incumbent Anambra governor, education and security have so dwindled that Anambra's rating in the two sectors has gone abysmally low.

Speaking at an event tagged "Mid Day Interaction With The Academics Of Higher Institutions In Anambra State," at the ASUU Secretariat, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, he said that in education, he would fix every aspect that is already falling apart under the present government.

He said,

"Under the present government in Anambra, the state is bedeviled with many problems, and these problems are man-made. If Anambra is not broken, Sir Paul Chukwuma will not be contesting for governorship. Under this government, Anambra's rating in education, especially in external examinations, has continued to go down, unlike previous governments before him."

"Tell me what Soludo has done for schools in the state since he assumed office. There is no school in any community in Anambra that has teachers' quarters. This is why teachers hardly stay in rural communities. Under my government, every community will have teachers' quarters.

"Because of the importance and place of skills acquisition in human capital development, our government shall establish skills acquisition centers in secondary and tertiary institutions in the state. Our government's policy in education shall be both teacher and leaner centered, so that the state will regain its lost glory in education."

Chukwuma faults Soludo’s N200bn security vote

On security, Chukwuma averred that Anambra, under Soludo, has received about N200 billion as security vote since inception - an average of N4 billion monthly. He regretted, however, that despite the enormous sum at his disposal, Soludo had failed to deploy the money for the security of lives and properties of the Anambra people.

"Anambra State is in a coma. This state gets as much as N4b every month, yet, every blessed day, Anambra records cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, and related violent crimes. The money is not deployed as necessary to enable security agencies to take charge and pursue criminal elements out of the state. But there is no point in crying. Anambra people should relax; insecurity shall be a thing of the past in a couple of months, as soon as we take over in March next year."

"As soon as we take over, we shall set up security committees in all communities that shall liaise with security agencies and operatives to secure our communities."

On the local government system, he promised to maintain the autonomy of the third tier of government through regular conduct of local government elections, as well as financial autonomy for the local government, so that elected representatives would use the money coming to the local governments to maintain their areas.

Chukwuma promises Anambra uninterrupted power supply

While underscoring the importance of power in economic and industrial development, Chukwuma regretted that Anambra is still lagging in the area of power. He assured that a constant power supply would be restored in the state within two years of his administration as governor.

"Under 2 years in office, I will ensure that Anambra experiences uninterrupted power supply, because no industry and no economic activity will thrive without power," he said.

Earlier, the convener of the event, Prof. Jaja Nwanegbo of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said that the academics of higher institutions in Anambra extended invitations to governorship candidates in the forthcoming November 8 election in Anambra to interact with them about their programs.

He said, however, that it was only Sir Paul Chukwuma, candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) replied and scheduled a meeting with them. He commended Chukwuma for his courage and for having great plans for the state.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, Prof. Nwanegbo, emphasised the importance of political office seekers to subject themselves to the people they want to serve to enable the people to understand their plans for the state.

He praised the YPP candidate, describing him as "academically equipped, with plans to transform Anambra state."

"Based on his presentation here, he has good plans for Anambra state, and he is also very experienced in learning and administration. We wish him well."

Another university teacher from Madonna University, Dr. Nkiru Onyebude, who spoke with Legit.ng correspondent praised Chukwuma about his plans on security, power, and education. He expressed hope that the YPP candidate would emerge victorious, so that he would implement all his lofty ideas and manifesto.

