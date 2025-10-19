Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi central, has made a strong case for greater transparency and accountability within Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

Legit.ng reports that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke at the just-concluded solid minerals ministerial-legislative retreat in Abuja.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan participates in the Solid Minerals Ministerial - Legislative retreat. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

The federal lawmaker emphasised the need for openness in the ministry’s operations, urging that all memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed by the ministry be made available to both Nigerians and the national assembly.

Furthermore, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan called on the ministry to invoke the freedom of information (FOI) Act to disclose details of its contracts, engagements, and MoUs, recommending that these documents be published on the ministry’s official website. She expressed her belief that such measures will strengthen public trust, curb corruption, and boost investor confidence in Nigeria’s growing solid minerals industry.

She wrote on her verified Facebook page on Friday, October 17:

"Today, I participated in the Solid Minerals Ministerial - Legislative retreat with a focus on encouraging dialogue and fostering collaborations to align legislative oversight and ministerial policies.

"I believe that transparency on the part of the ministry ensures accountability, curbs corruption, and builds investor confidence ; while a proper legislative structured regulation guarantees sustainable resource management that benefits every Nigerian, not just a few."

At the event in the Nigerian capital city, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan drawed a connection between national policy and her home constituency in Kogi state.

She reasoned:

“We need to know all the MOUs because, for myself, I am interested, because Kogi state, Kogi Central, we have over 52 solid minerals in commercial quantity. And we are people impoverished in the land of plenty.

"Each time I have an interaction with my communities, I am constantly asked: when, how are we going to begin to benefit from the abundant minerals?”

Sharing a personal moment of discovery, the outspoken legislator said:

“Just yesterday (Thursday, October 16), I had a chat with Distinguished Senator Massey. And for the first time, I was shocked. For the first time, I got to know that my community is going to benefit from the abundant minerals.

"Nigeria has ruby, emerald, tourmaline, and another mineral we mentioned. I took so much away, which was my first time knowing about that mineral.

"Now, we have in Nigeria, Cross River state in particular, we have ruby, emerald, and these minerals have been extracted and exploited. And I do not think Nigeria derives a revenue from that.”

Senator Natasha applauds Dele Alake

The senator then cautioned against repeating the missteps of the oil sector while commending Dele Alake, the minister of solid minerals development.

Her words:

“So it’s very important that in the solid mineral sector, we must be careful.

"May I take this moment to applaud the efforts of the honourable minister. His initiative is driving speed, but we must be careful in applying brakes so that we meticulously cross the T’s and block the I’s, and we do not fall into the pitfalls that we have suffered in the oil sector.”

The Kogi politician rounded off with a notable fiscal concern that drew murmurs of interest across the chamber.

She said:

“Lastly, I got to know that from the flow of revenues, 1.68% of the special funds from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation goes into an account linked to the National Resources Fund. Because I repeat again, 1.68% goes in every time from the special funds, which itself generates its own supply from the Federation Account. How much do we have? How much have we generated in the past three years, and how much do we have in there now?”

