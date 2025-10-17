The PDP accuses defecting governors of greed and betrayal, saying their actions are driven by personal ambition rather than genuine political conviction

Party leaders insist defections will not derail preparations for the Ibadan national convention, describing the exit of governors as “good riddance to bad rubbish”

Professor Udenta O. Udenta brands defecting governors as “cowardly and gutless,” arguing that their actions threaten Nigeria’s multi-party democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the growing exodus of governors from its platform is rooted in personal greed and political self-interest, not ideology or party crisis.

The party declared that those abandoning the platform that gave them prominence will face political judgment from Nigerians in 2027.

The PDP said the purging of state leaders from the party is not concerning but doesn't affect party strength.

Source: Twitter

The PDP said while defections may appear unsettling, they do not define its strength or destiny.

The opposition insisted that the people remain the real owners of power, not governors who, according to it, have chosen to betray the mandate entrusted to them.

Defections driven by greed and temptation

Since 2023, four PDP governors have switched allegiance: Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

The party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, have also exited, deepening speculation about the party’s internal cohesion.

During an appearance on Arise Television, the PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, described the defections as acts of “greed, avarice, and selfishness.”

“To the best of my knowledge and that of most Nigerians, you cannot find a compelling reason for a governor, especially one on a second term like in Bayelsa, to abandon the party that produced him,” he said.

“You can’t find any justifiable reason other than covetousness, greed, and avarice.”

Abdullahi maintained that the party remains intact and focused ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Our party is in good stead. We have internal issues like every other political party, but we have addressed the major ones that could have afflicted our ability to serve as a credible opposition as we journey towards 2027.”

In his reaction, Enugu Governor Peter Mbah’s media aide, Dan Nwomeh, said the PDP’s outrage was expected.

“The governor has made adequate explanation on why he left the PDP; it’s all contained in his speech. We understand the PDP won’t be happy, but we can’t help it,” he said.

“We can’t remain in a party where our voice doesn’t count.”

PDP eyes Ibadan convention, dismisses fears

The PDP said it remains unbothered by the defections and is focusing on its upcoming national convention in Ibadan, which Abdullahi described as a “rebuilding platform” that would redefine the party’s future.

The next PDP national convention will be held in Ibadan.

Source: Twitter

“These few elements are driven by self-greed and the coercion and temptation of the ruling party,” Abdullahi said.

“To the PDP, it’s good riddance to bad rubbish.”

He accused Enugu Governor Peter Mbah of rarely participating in party meetings and dismissed his claim that the South East was marginalised.

“This is the same party that produced five Senate Presidents from the South East,” he said.

“Each state in the region produced one at some point, and they held top ministerial and economic positions.”

South South PDP caretaker chairman, Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, alleged that defecting governors are being coerced by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Even second-term governors are leaving, and we don’t know their reasons,” he said.

“They are being threatened seriously. Nigerians already know the APC wants to turn the country into a one-party state.”

The APC has repeatedly denied such claims, saying opposition failures are self-inflicted.

Defecting governors are gutless -- Udenta

Professor Udenta O. Udenta, founding national secretary of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD), described the defecting governors as “cowardly, chicken-hearted, and gutless.”

He said President Bola Tinubu’s rise to power came through years of preparation and ideological conviction, while current defectors “are driven by fear and convenience.”

Udenta said many governors abandon their parties at the first sign of crisis instead of building internal resilience. “If you run away from your party because it’s in crisis, you’re unfit to lead,” he said.

He added that the defections may actually strengthen the PDP, allowing it to rid itself of opportunists.

“The PDP must reconstruct itself as the true party of the people,” he said.

“Nigeria’s multi-party democracy is under serious threat, and patriots must defend it.”

