Ebonyi indigenes resident in Anambra, and transporters, have tipped Governor Chukwuma Soludo as their preferred candidate for the November 8 governorship poll

Speakers say that Soludo's projects in road infrastructure, free education, and skills acquisition for youths have direct beneficial impacts on their people

According to them, supporting Soludo's second tenure bid will help him consolidate on his achievements

As the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election draws closer, indigenes of Ebonyi state resident in the state, under the umbrella body of 'Ebonyi Solution Marshalls', have unanimously endorsed the second term bid of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

Transporters in the state under the body of 'Transport Sector Solidarity Rally for Governor Soludo' also endorsed the governor at the same event.

In a mega event held at the popular Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium in Onitsha, on Monday, October 13, 2025, the group said that they're direct beneficiaries of Governor Soludo's policies and programs; thus, they would like to continue enjoying the benefits as long as he remained in office.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent during the ceremony, the President General of Ebonyi Solution Marshalls, Chief Chukwuma Otubelu, said that no fewer than fifty thousand (50,000) Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra state have their PVCs, and that they would support Soludo's second term aspiration with their votes.

He said,

"Before now, we made efforts to ensure that all eligible voters among Ebonyi indigenes in all the 21 LGAs and 326 wards in Anambra state have their PVCs, because that is our power. We're supporting Soludo because we've got a lot of benefits from his government, which we've not got from other administrations before him.

"Ebonyi indigenes are bigger beneficiaries of Soludo's free education policy; our wives give birth free of charge in public hospitals in the state, courtesy of Soludo's policies. The popular Abakaliki Street in Awka, the state capital, which was abolished before now, was recently restored by Governor Soludo, thus making sure that our people remain relevant.

"Soludo revamped the Okpoko district in Onitsha, which is populated by Ebonyi indigenes, so that the area, which used to be a ghetto, is now an urban center. Our people will continue to pray for him, and shall support him with everything we have."

Soludo’s re-election bid gains backing

Also, a prominent stakeholder of Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra, Chief Monday Nwokoye (Ikemba Ogbodo), also endorsed Soludo's second tenure bid.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent, Nwokoye, who is also the Director of Special Anti-touting Squad in Anambra, said that 40% of Anambra's voting population are Ebonyi indegens alone. He further assured that his people will vote for Soludo one hundred percent.

Deputy President General of the group, Benjamin Okoro, who also spoke with Legit.ng correspondent, said that Soludo is their own person, because, according to him, the governor was brought up in Ebonyi state.

"Soludo, having spent gra ater number of his youthful years in Nkalagu, Ebonyi state, is our own person, and we shall continue to support him. We shall support him with our votes and defend the votes," he said.

Ambassador Moses Igwe, President General, Ebonyi Town Unions Association, Anambra state chapter, who also spoke with Legit.ng, said that the totality of Ebonyi people in Anambra have agreed to support Soludo, citing the governor's projects and programs, which have a direct impact on Ebonyi indigenes in the state.

Chinedu Itumo, the Youth Leader of Ebonyi Solution Marshalls in Ogbaru local government area, as well as the President General of Ezzea Ezekuna Assembly in Anambra, who also spoke to Legit.ng correspondent endorsed Soludo and pledged his people's support to the second term bid of the governor.

Thousands of Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra promise to vote for Soludo in the 2025 governorship election.

Earlier in his opening remarks, chairman of the occasion, Chief (Dr) Godwin Ubaka Okeke, said that Governor Soludo has no credible opposition in the coming governorship election in Anambra state.

Chief Okeke, the chairman of GUO Group of Companies, who was represented at the occasion by Chief Nelson Enendu, held that since Soludo did well on the tasks given to him, he would be given more tasks.

Chairman, Local Organizing Committee of the event, Comrade Celestine Aniere, who is also the Managing Director of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA- Brigade), said that Soludo has continued to enjoy the support of the majority of Anambra people because of his transformative leadership.

"Drivers and transporters are foot soldiers of Mr. Governor. Come November 8, 2025, drivers will come out in their great numbers to support him with their votes," he said.

Anambra 2025: Transporters promise to deliver votes

The Hon. Commissioner for Transport in the state, Barr Patricia Igwebike, commended transporters in the state for coming out in their numbers to support the governor.

She said,

"Politics is about numbers. Transporters in Anambra state have good numbers, and they'll use their large numbers to deliver Governor Soludo."

In his response, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who was flanked by his deputy, His Excellency, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, thanked Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra for their love for him and their assurance to support his second tenure bid.

Soludo, who recalled with nostalgia how he grew up in Ebonyi state, and how he spent his youthful years in the state, referred to Ebonyi people in Anambra as his brothers and sisters, and assured them that he would continue to carry them along in his government.

He also thanked transporters, who converged under the umbrella body of 'Transport Sector Solidarity Rally for Soludo' to pledge their support.

In an interview with Legit.ng correspondent after the event, the President of Anambra State Tippers Association, Prince Augustine Akigwe, said that the association had a good working relationship with the governor in his first tenure, and would want him to continue for another term.

"The devil you know is better than the angel you do not know. We had a very good relationship with Mr. Governor in his first tenure. We shall support his second-term bid in order to continue this good relationship. He has done well in road infrastructure, but we want him to look into the activities of touts in the state."

State chairman of Anambra state Tricycle Owners and Operators, Elvis Okolie; Chairman of Nnewi-Onitsha Brothers Union, under the umbrella body of Anambra State Drivers Welfare Union for Soludo, Chief Priest Chidi Mbafotu; and State Chairman, Association of Taxi and Car Operators, Okolie Chekwube Lucky, all pledged the support of their various associations towards Soludo's re-election.

