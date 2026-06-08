A businesswoman took to social media to explain the damage that was done to her shop during a thunderstorm

She showed a video of the wire that was connected to her inverter and spoke about other things that got damaged

The businesswoman also mentioned that she had visited the repair shop and shared the feedback she got

A businesswoman shared her experience online after her solar inverter got damaged by a lightning strike while she was in her shop.

She shared in a video that she witnessed everything and was thankful she was not hurt, noting that the situation could have been different if she had been holding her phone.

Businesswoman cries out online as lightning destroys her inverter and appliances. Photo Source: TikTok/goldenbjoel

Source: TikTok

Solar inverter: Businesswoman speaks about lightning strike

In the TikTok video, she explained that she bought the solar inverter months ago. However, during a recent thunderstorm, lightning struck her shop and damaged the inverter.

She explained:

"I lost my inverter. My inverter that is in my shop that I just did. I lost my inverter to the thunder. I didn't know thunder could do things like that.

"I was sitting here. Before it started raining, I turned off my inverter. I didn't know that thunder was going to strike. The thunder came from this wire, entered my inverter and blasted it. It even affected this iron door, and I was just standing in the middle."

Businesswoman shares video of damage after lightning strikes her shop. Photo Source: TikTok/goldenbjoel

Source: TikTok

@goldenbjoel on TikTok explained that she had already visited a repair shop, but she was not sure there was a solution to the damage because it was caused by lightning.

She added:

"It was God that saved me yesterday. I've never experienced that kind of shock in my life. God helped me because I was not holding a phone.

"My inverter is damaged. I don't even know if they can repair it. Many of us don't know that a thunder arrester is needed in shops. I'm so pained. I just came back from the place where I wanted to get it fixed."

As the post made its way online, people took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lightning destroys woman's solar inverter

Ivy added:

"Next time remove ur sewing gum."

Miranda Omiagbo added:

"I off mine anytime its raining and I don’t on it overnight, though I did earthing but I still off it."

djcombat shared:

"Connecting solar to nepa is disastrous."

Otaniyen noted:

"Sorry mama. that was my case last month.they carry am to Lagos up till now I never get am.we had to get another one for now."

Scott-tech stressed:

"Tell the installer to run a ground earthing for your inverter and a complete protection breakers madam. And always try to switch the DC and AC breakers off whenever it’s lighting."

Wholesale souvenir in IyanaEra added:

"Same thing happen to me nd I was telling my husband to let us off it over 1month now we never see am do."

Queen noted:

"Yesterday rain spoil our TV oo nor be only u oo chai so painful."

Auntyclara noted:

"Thunder and inverter they are enemies."

Gift Esegbuyota said:

"The installer didn't put thouder sunge for you to be put it off when it rains the guy supposed put thounder arrest."

Watch the TikTok video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who bought a 5kWh lithium solar system on instalments shared his experience after 10 months of use.

He said the system cost about N2.4 million and helped him go completely off the grid. According to him, he has not experienced any power outage since installing the system. His post attracted reactions from many people who shared their views on solar energy and electricity costs.

Man flaunts 16kVA solar system, shares cost

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared the total amount he spent on a 16kVA solar inverter, batteries, and panels. He said he spent N4.5 million on the setup, adding that some people pay as much as N6 million for a similar system.

The man also warned Nigerians to be careful when buying solar products, claiming that fake solar panels are common in the market. His video sparked reactions from many social media users.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng