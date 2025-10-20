Edo State ALGON Chairman Sunny Ekpeson has ordered government officials to wear Tinubu-branded caps at official events

The directive is seen as a display of loyalty and grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election

Governor Okpebholo warned that any commissioner who fails to comply with the dress code will face sanctions

Officials across Edo State have been directed to don caps bearing President Bola Tinubu’s insignia during official duties following a new directive from both the state government and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

The coordinated move is seen as a political show of loyalty to the President and an effort to build support ahead of the 2027 elections.

ALGON chairman, Hon. Sunny Ekpetika Ekpeson, directs local government officials to don Tinubu's insignia during official events.

Source: Twitter

The Edo state ALGON Chairman, Hon. Sunny Ekpetika Ekpeson, issued the instruction to all 18 local government chairmen, ordering that supervisory councillors, senior special assistants, and special assistants must comply.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Agbukor Apeakhuye, Ekpeson described the dress code as “a visible demonstration of grassroots solidarity with President Tinubu’s administration and political vision in Edo State.”

Okpebholo orders Tinubu-branded dress code enforcement

The development follows a similar directive from Governor Monday Okpebholo, who recently ordered members of his cabinet to wear Tinubu-branded outfits during official functions.

The governor issued the order on October 14 during the swearing-in of newly appointed commissioners and the inauguration of boards and agencies in Benin City.

Governor Monday Okpebholo mandates wearing of Tinubu's insignia during official programs for all government officials. Photo: FB/MondayOkpebholo

Source: Twitter

He said the decision was a gesture of appreciation for Tinubu’s leadership and support to Edo state, insisting that his administration’s success depends on teamwork, discipline, and loyalty to both the President and the people.

“I will not forgive any commissioner that is not wearing this cap. In our exco meetings, if you are not wearing a suit and you are coming to the meeting without this Asiwaju cap, you will go back,” Okpebholo warned.

He reminded the new commissioners that their appointment was not a reward for political patronage but a call to serve.

The governor cautioned against corruption and self-enrichment, adding that his administration would not tolerate any form of abuse of office.

ALGON pushes for grassroots political alignment

Echoing the governor’s message, Ekpeson said the directive was part of an effort to rally support for the President at the local level.

He linked the move to a recent call by Governor Okpebholo for political alignment across Edo State.

“The pledged 3.5 million votes for President Tinubu from Edo State must not remain a mere aspiration. We must begin to build that momentum from the grassroots now, and this includes symbolic acts that reflect our political commitment,” Ekpeson said.

He urged council chairmen to take the instruction seriously, describing a unified display of loyalty as a key step in strengthening political cohesion.

According to him, such symbolic acts demonstrate Edo State’s readiness to stand behind the President’s leadership ahead of 2027.

Ex-Commissioner sends message to Gov Okpebholo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Commissioner Dr Larry Aghedo congratulated Governor Okpebholo, Senator-elect Joseph Ikpea, and the people of Edo State as the state marked its 34th anniversary.

Aghedo praised Governor Okpebholo’s leadership, citing achievements in infrastructure and human capital development as foundations for Edo’s growth.

He urged Senator-elect Ikpea to justify the people’s trust through quality representation, while calling on Edo citizens to remain united for peace, progress, and prosperity.

Source: Legit.ng