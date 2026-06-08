ADC's Dele Momodu predicted a showdown between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his party's flagbearer in the 2027 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar

Ahead of 2027, Momodu emphasised the need for the ADC to innovate in political strategies and engagement

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member lamented 'the departure from foundational political ideologies of Nigeria's past leaders'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine, has predicted that either President Bola Tinubu or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.

According to Momodu, although a third force (alluding to Peter Obi) may surface as it did in the 2023 election, it may lack the political strength needed to dislodge the two seasoned politicians.

Momodu says President Bola Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar could win the 2027 election, adding that Peter Obi may struggle to match their political strength. Photo credit: Dele Momodu

Source: Facebook

'2027 election battle between Tinubu, Atiku'

The media entrepreneur, therefore, urged his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to "change the traditional way of playing politics by becoming a link between the old and modern, conservative and cosmopolitan tendencies, veteran politicians and technocrats in government."

He wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Monday morning, June 8:

"The 2027 presidential election is expected to be a major fight between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his biggest challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. It promises to be the battle of the titans."

He added:

"There's no better combination than this duo, assuring of a colourful blend. The North and the South will reunite in a game of ethnic & religious rivalries."

Momodu stated via X:

"The time has come to retrace our steps and return to the days of robust ideas, ideologies and inspirational figures. Our founding fathers such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, The Sardauna Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and others, tried their best, even if they were not perfect. Today, we've completely derailed from the legacies they bequeathed to us."

Nigerians will head to the polls on January 16, 2027, to elect the country’s next president, vice president, senators, and House of Representatives members. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that general elections will be held in Nigeria on Saturday, January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Read more on the 2027 election:

Fayose predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said Atiku and ex-Anambra governor Obi’s division will work in favour of President Tinubu’s re-election.

Fayose said the split between Atiku and Obi, who are contesting on the ADC and the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC) platforms, would pave the way for Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The PDP chieftain explained that the opposition had weakened its chances of defeating Tinubu by failing to unite under one political party.

Source: Legit.ng