Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Dele Momodu Predicts Winner of Nigeria's 2027 Presidential Election
Politics

Dele Momodu Predicts Winner of Nigeria's 2027 Presidential Election

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • ADC's Dele Momodu predicted a showdown between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his party's flagbearer in the 2027 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar
  • Ahead of 2027, Momodu emphasised the need for the ADC to innovate in political strategies and engagement
  • The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member lamented 'the departure from foundational political ideologies of Nigeria's past leaders'

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine, has predicted that either President Bola Tinubu or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.

According to Momodu, although a third force (alluding to Peter Obi) may surface as it did in the 2023 election, it may lack the political strength needed to dislodge the two seasoned politicians.

Dele Momodu speaks on the 2027 presidential election, predicting victory for either Bola Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar.
Momodu says President Bola Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar could win the 2027 election, adding that Peter Obi may struggle to match their political strength. Photo credit: Dele Momodu
Source: Facebook

'2027 election battle between Tinubu, Atiku'

Read also

Tinubu vs VDM: Presidency announces fresh development on fake AI audio

The media entrepreneur, therefore, urged his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to "change the traditional way of playing politics by becoming a link between the old and modern, conservative and cosmopolitan tendencies, veteran politicians and technocrats in government."

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Monday morning, June 8:

"The 2027 presidential election is expected to be a major fight between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his biggest challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. It promises to be the battle of the titans."

He added:

"There's no better combination than this duo, assuring of a colourful blend. The North and the South will reunite in a game of ethnic & religious rivalries."

Momodu stated via X:

"The time has come to retrace our steps and return to the days of robust ideas, ideologies and inspirational figures. Our founding fathers such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, The Sardauna Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and others, tried their best, even if they were not perfect. Today, we've completely derailed from the legacies they bequeathed to us."
Nigerians are expected to vote in the 2027 general elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, to elect the president, vice president, senators, and members of the House of Representatives.
Nigerians will head to the polls on January 16, 2027, to elect the country’s next president, vice president, senators, and House of Representatives members. Photo credit: @inecnigeria
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that general elections will be held in Nigeria on Saturday, January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Read also

2027 election: Fresh prophecy drops, predicts Tinubu will be stunned as video grows quickly

Read more on the 2027 election:

Fayose predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said Atiku and ex-Anambra governor Obi’s division will work in favour of President Tinubu’s re-election.

Fayose said the split between Atiku and Obi, who are contesting on the ADC and the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC) platforms, would pave the way for Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The PDP chieftain explained that the opposition had weakened its chances of defeating Tinubu by failing to unite under one political party.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuPeter ObiAtiku Abubakar
Hot:
Petrol diesel prices Madison alworth Minus cal Eva lovia Alec kaleb