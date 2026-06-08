Dele Momodu Predicts Winner of Nigeria's 2027 Presidential Election
- ADC's Dele Momodu predicted a showdown between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his party's flagbearer in the 2027 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar
- Ahead of 2027, Momodu emphasised the need for the ADC to innovate in political strategies and engagement
- The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member lamented 'the departure from foundational political ideologies of Nigeria's past leaders'
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine, has predicted that either President Bola Tinubu or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.
According to Momodu, although a third force (alluding to Peter Obi) may surface as it did in the 2023 election, it may lack the political strength needed to dislodge the two seasoned politicians.
'2027 election battle between Tinubu, Atiku'
The media entrepreneur, therefore, urged his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to "change the traditional way of playing politics by becoming a link between the old and modern, conservative and cosmopolitan tendencies, veteran politicians and technocrats in government."
He wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Monday morning, June 8:
"The 2027 presidential election is expected to be a major fight between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his biggest challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. It promises to be the battle of the titans."
He added:
"There's no better combination than this duo, assuring of a colourful blend. The North and the South will reunite in a game of ethnic & religious rivalries."
Momodu stated via X:
"The time has come to retrace our steps and return to the days of robust ideas, ideologies and inspirational figures. Our founding fathers such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, The Sardauna Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and others, tried their best, even if they were not perfect. Today, we've completely derailed from the legacies they bequeathed to us."
Legit.ng reports that general elections will be held in Nigeria on Saturday, January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Read more on the 2027 election:
- 2027: APC rubbishes El-Rufai's move to SDP as presidency dismisses threat to unseat Tinubu
- 2027: Dalung, 3 other top SDP politicians El-Rufai may join forces to sack APC
- 2027: Northern leaders make early moves against Tinubu, woo ex-president to run
- 2027 elections: “How political interests undermined Peter Obi’s stronghold”, analyst explains
- 2027 election: 3 forces behind Seyi Makinde named, full list emerges
Fayose predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said Atiku and ex-Anambra governor Obi’s division will work in favour of President Tinubu’s re-election.
Fayose said the split between Atiku and Obi, who are contesting on the ADC and the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC) platforms, would pave the way for Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.
The PDP chieftain explained that the opposition had weakened its chances of defeating Tinubu by failing to unite under one political party.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.