A Nigerian lady shared how an HR officer asked her sister, a job seeker, for an unusual request after facilitating a job offer

The employment position came with a monthly salary of N250,000, alongside free accommodation

The applicant rejected the job offer before the interview stage, after refusing to accept the HR demands

A Nigerian lady has narrated how her sister turned down a lucrative job opportunity in Lagos after the Human Resources officer demanded a monthly cut from her salary.

The job seeker walked away from the process when it became clear that securing the role was dependent on paying a personal commission to the recruiter.

A job seeker walks away from a huge sum of money after the HR's unexpected request. Subject in the photo not connected to the story. Photo credit: PixelCatchers, Wirestock/Getty Images

Source: UGC

HR makes unexpected demands to job seeker

The incident came to light after a social media user, @itzchristunique, shared her sister's experience online. According to @itzchristunique, the HR officer involved was a supposed close friend of her sister and used her position at the company to facilitate the job opening.

The job package included a monthly income of N250,000 and staff housing. However, before the applicant could proceed to the formal interview stage, the HR practitioner insisted on a strict financial repayment plan of N50,000 monthly for six months from her salary.

The lady, @itzchristunique, stated the details in her online post:

"Someone got a job offer for my sister at Lagos.

The salary was N250,000 with accommodation.

The lady was her friend though not close friend and she is the HR in the company..

She told my sister that she will take N50,000 as her percentage for six months from her salary,

That is her percentage as the person that got the job for her, a job she's not yet sure she will get.

That would about N300,000 from her salary..

She told her they need to reach an agreement before she can come to interview..

My sister told her to forget it and give the job to another person."

Reactions as job seeker shares HR demands

The disclosure triggered a massive wave of discussion across social platforms. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@Medexico said:

"I would take the job, at least I am only paying after getting the job.

Sometimes you just let the greedy be greedy."

@lawson4uall said:

"It was actually a good deal. Some pay upfront and get nothing."

@BlessingCh73232 said:

"Your sis gave the greedy as$ the response she deserved."

See the X post here:

Employer shares experience with Genz baddie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an employer mentioned what she did to a female job applicant who wore a t-shirt and a hair net in a job interview.

Source: Legit.ng