MTN's CEO has said that truly unlimited mobile data does not exist and denied claims that the company deliberately depletes subscribers' data

He maintained that MTN bills customers only for the data they consume, and its billing system is monitored by auditors and regulators

Consumers argue that affordable unlimited data plans exist in other countries and demand better telecom services in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

MTN Nigeria is facing criticism from consumers and industry observers after its Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, stated that truly unlimited mobile data plans do not exist globally.

The remarks have reignited concerns about data depletion and the quality of telecom services in Nigeria, according to Daily Trust.

Nigerians Slam MTN After CEO Claims Unlimited Data is Impossible on Mobile Networks

Source: UGC

The controversy comes amid growing complaints from subscribers who claim their data bundles are being exhausted faster than expected, leading to increased spending on internet services.

The issue has sparked widespread debate among consumers, many of whom have questioned the transparency of telecom operators' billing systems.

CEO defends billing system, dismisses data depletion allegations

Speaking at the company's #DataonTrial event, Toriola sought to clarify what subscribers should expect from telecom providers.

According to him, no operator can realistically offer unlimited mobile data while maintaining quality service for all users.

“The issue of unlimited data on mobile network, it does not exist anywhere in the world, except you are paying $400 dollar a month or whatever."

He explained that what many consumers describe as unlimited plans are often subject to fair usage policies and hidden limitations.

Toriola argued that network capacity constraints make it impossible to provide unrestricted data access to every subscriber without affecting service quality.

The MTN boss also rejected allegations that the company deliberately overcharges customers or accelerates data consumption.

He claimed the company's billing processes are regularly reviewed by global auditing firm KPMG and monitored by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

While defending MTN's billing integrity, Toriola admitted that the company's charging structure can sometimes be difficult to understand, even for MTN employees.

He expressed confidence that ongoing investments in fibre-optic infrastructure across Nigeria would help improve internet service delivery and reduce disputes over data consumption in the future.

Consumers, activists reject MTN's position

Toriola's comments have drawn sharp reactions from consumers and public figures, including activist Omoyele Sowore, who accused the telecom giant of misleading the public.

Sowore argued that many countries offer genuinely unlimited or near-unlimited broadband and mobile data packages at prices that are more affordable relative to income levels than those available in Nigeria.

He maintained that Nigerian consumers deserve better service, lower costs, and fewer tariff increases.

The activist also threatened to organise a nationwide "OccupyMTN" protest to challenge what he described as poor service delivery and unfair pricing.

Several consumers echoed similar concerns online. Richard Nnorom described data depletion practices by telecom operators as unfair and called for stronger regulatory oversight.

He argued that while internet speeds could be adjusted under fair usage policies, data limits should not be imposed on plans marketed as unlimited.

Nigerians Slam MTN After CEO Claims Unlimited Data is Impossible on Mobile Networks

Source: Getty Images

Another subscriber, identified as Ezechikelu, accused telecom executives of responding to criticism in the same manner as politicians, while a Canada-based consumer, Olu Jastro, claimed that he pays significantly less for unlimited home internet and a mobile plan abroad than Nigerians pay for comparatively lower-quality services.

The debate has further intensified public scrutiny of Nigeria's telecommunications sector, with many subscribers demanding greater transparency, improved service quality, and clearer explanations of how data usage is measured and billed.

MTN announces airtime compensation for 3 months

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria has announced plans to compensate subscribers affected by poor network quality with airtime credits, following a directive from the NCC.

While the company did not specify when the compensation would commence, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, said at a media briefing that affected subscribers would begin receiving the compensation.

The NCC also clarified that compensation would be issued as airtime due to poor service quality.

Source: Legit.ng