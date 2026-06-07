The NBS has released its latest selected food price watch report for April 2026 showed mixed trends

Foot items including tomatoes, beans, garri and onions recording year-on-year price declines

Bayelsa, Oyo and Abia recorded the highest state-level prices for tomatoes, beans and garri respectively

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Staitics has revaled that several key staples food items witnessed annual decreases in the month of April 2026.

In its new selected food price watch report released recently, the bureau stated that the average tomatoes , beans, Onions all witnessed a decline from the previous year.

Tomatoes record annual decline but rise 6.60% month-on-month Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

New food item prices

According th report, 1kg of Tomatoes recorded N1,177.92 in April 2026 which indicated an 8.23% drop when compared with April 2025, with a year-on-year price of N1,283.57.

The market, however witnessed a 6.60% increment month-on-month as it stood at N1,105.03 in March 2026.

Similarly, the average price of 1kg of brown beans decreased by 44.89 percent year-on-year as it stood at N1,338.93 against N2,429.39 in April 2025 but went up by 0.99% when compared with the N1,325.85 recorded in March 2026.

The average price of 1kg of garri white sold loose has reduced by 39.86 percent year-on-year as it sold for N808.96 in April 2026 compared with N1,345.10 in April 2025. In March 2026, it sold for N801.66 thus recording a month-on-month increment of 0.93%.

Average price of Onion bulb 1kg also decreased by 22.56% year-on-year with a year-on-year price of N1,164.39, down from N1,503.56 in April 2025, and by 0.98% month-on-month as it sold for N1,153.16 in March 2026.

Unlike the decrease witnessed in most food items, ginger fresh (1kg) prices were increased both year-on-year and month-on-month. The average price of 1kg of ginger fresh increased by 12.30% year-on-year and by 0.73% month-on-month to sell for N5,581.82.

These price movements indicate an annual deflation in the prices of most foods and a localized inflation in the food market.

Selected Food Price Watch reveals major disparities in staple food costs nationwide Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Food prices by states

At state level, average prices of tomatoes ranged from N730.48 (Plateau) to N1,600.73 (Bayelsa). The highest price for brown beans (1kg) was recorded at N1,938.91 in Oyo, while the lowest price was recorded at N750.00 in Taraba state.

In the garri white (1kg) market, the average price ranged from N517.94 in Plateau to N1,075.47 in Abia. Highest price for onion bulb was in Abia state at N2,191.63, lowest price for onion bulb (1kg) was in Nasarawa state at N832.16.

Regionally, average price of tomatoes were highest in the south-south and south-east regions of Nigeria at N1,561.10 and N1,379.57 respectively, while the north-west price of N822.72 remained the cheapest.

The south-west region with average price of N1,787.09 had the highest price in the market of beans, followed by south-south at N1,764.99, while the north-east recorded the cheapest at N871.79.

In the garri white market, the south-east and south-south regions of Nigeria sold for N944.58 and N944.01 respectively, while the north-central recorded the cheapest at N673.88.

Ginger prices were recorded highest in south-west and south-east region of Nigeria at N6,812.92 and N6,432.15 while the north-east region price of N3,881.12 remained the cheapest.

Foods and drinks that Nigerians are not allowed to import

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service has made known the list of foodstuffs, which is not allowed into Nigeria in 2026.

The banned foodstuffs when found at airports, land borders and sea ports by Custom officers will be impounded.

The prohibited food products comprise food and non-food products as well as beverages, while they span across processed food products and animal products, along with packaged goods, notable examples are live and dead birds such as poultry.

Source: Legit.ng