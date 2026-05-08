Nigeria's naira gains strength against the U.S. dollar amid improved FX liquidity and foreign investments

Ghana's cedi faces pressure from rising corporate demand and tight foreign currency supply, weakening further

Divergent outlooks for the naira and the cedi signal ongoing currency challenges across West Africa's economic landscape

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Currency traders across West Africa are projecting different paths for Nigeria’s naira and Ghana’s cedi in May, with the naira expected to record further gains against the U.S. dollar while the cedi could remain under pressure due to rising foreign exchange demand.

Market analysts say strong dollar inflows from foreign investors, exporters, and oil firms are helping to stabilise Nigeria’s currency, while Ghana continues to battle corporate demand for foreign currency, especially from the energy and manufacturing sectors.

Experts predict a gain for the naira and a loss for the Ghanaian cedi in May. Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Naira extends rally on improved dollar supply

The Nigerian naira has continued its recent recovery at the official foreign exchange market, supported by stronger FX liquidity and attractive yields that are drawing foreign portfolio investors.

As of Thursday, May 7, 2026, the naira was quoted at N1,356 per U.S. dollar on the official market, an improvement from N1,374 recorded a week earlier.

At the parallel market, also known as the street trading segment, the naira exchanged at around N1,404 per dollar, reflecting a narrower spread compared to previous weeks.

Traders believe the local currency may continue its upward movement in the coming days if the current level of dollar inflows is sustained.

“We may see a further rally,” one market trader said.

According to the trader, Nigeria’s high-yield environment remains attractive to foreign investors seeking better returns, which is expected to support additional FX inflows into the economy, BusinessDay reports.

“Yields are still attractive for foreign investors, so we should still see more FX flows coming to Nigeria,” the trader added.

This improved confidence is also being supported by moderate demand for dollars, reducing pressure on the local currency.

Ghana’s cedi is expected to stay weak

While Nigeria’s outlook appears more positive, Ghana’s cedi is facing renewed pressure and is expected to weaken further against the dollar in the short term.

According to LSEG data, the cedi traded at 11.24 to the dollar, slightly weaker than the 11.19 recorded a week earlier.

Financial experts say the weakening trend is being driven by heavy foreign currency demand from major corporate players, especially energy firms and manufacturers that rely heavily on imports and dollar-denominated obligations.

“The cedi is likely to remain on the back foot against the dollar,” a trader said.

Despite increased foreign exchange allocations through recent central bank auctions, analysts say demand continues to outpace supply.

Backlogs of unmet demand are reportedly persisting, particularly from the energy sector, where rising global crude oil prices are increasing pressure on import costs.

Energy sector remains a major pressure point

Another trader noted that Ghana’s local currency could continue to face short-term headwinds as FX liquidity remains tight and the market struggles to clear outstanding demand from central bank interventions.

The trader explained that the energy sector remains the biggest source of pressure, with firms aggressively seeking dollars to meet international payment obligations.

Manufacturing companies are also contributing to demand, making it difficult for the cedi to find support despite central bank efforts.

Naira to beat volatility in May, according to experts, while the cedi may fall. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Regional outlook remains mixed

The latest outlook highlights a growing divergence between two of West Africa’s major currencies.

While Nigeria’s naira is benefiting from stronger investor confidence and improved dollar supply, Ghana’s cedi is battling persistent FX shortages and corporate demand pressures.

For businesses, importers, and investors across the region, the coming weeks could prove critical in determining whether the naira can sustain its gains and whether Ghana’s cedi can avoid deeper depreciation against the U.S. dollar.

CBN, GTbank announce new dollar exchange rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian currency, the naira, appreciated against the United States dollar in the official foreign exchange market on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) recorded a closing rate of N1,355.85/$1 at the end of trading on Thursday.

Thursday’s exchange rate represented a N1.49 or 0.11% appreciation compared to Wednesday’s closing rate of N1,357.34/$1 in the official market.

Source: Legit.ng