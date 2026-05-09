Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham trended on social media following a moment she had with Shaffy Bello

The video gotten from the just-concluded AMVCA Icons Night captured how Toyin greeted her colleague

Fans and netizens who came across the video had different things to say as they attacked the mum of two

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham got many talking following an encounter she had with her colleague Shaffy Bello.

The duo were present at the Icons Night of the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held on Thursday night, May 7, 2026.

Video of Toyin Abraham and Shaffy Bello goes viral. Credit: @toyinbraham, @shaffybello

Source: Instagram

In the footage that caught the attention of many, Toyin was seen kneeling to greet Shaffy Bello.

The video left many sharing their hot takes online.

See the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi warmed the hearts of fans with the way she greeted her colleague Joke Silva at an event.

The two movie practitioners met at an event organised by the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in honour of entertainers in the movie industry.

Anunobi was going to her seat when she sighted Silva sitting afar off. She left her seat and went to greet the veteran actress.

While she was going, she saw another person on the way and told them she was coming back to greet them, but proceeded to greet Silva.

The evangelist knelt for the actress as they exchanged pleasantries.

While still on her knees, she was heard asking after the welfare of Joke Silva’s husband, Olu Jacobs.

Toyin Abraham under fire after video with Shaffy Bello surfaces online. Credit: @toyinabram

Source: Instagram

They both smiled while Joke Silva was telling her to get up and was even assisting her to do so as they chatted for a couple of minutes.

Reacting, fans were impressed with the way the two actresses greeted each other. They applauded Anunobi and urged Gen Z to learn from her.

According to them, a few weeks ago, Toyin Abraham was dragged after she was seen kneeling for Funke Akindele. They added that some Gen Z actresses would likely say they could never do such for Joke Silva.

Netizens react to Toyin's moment with Shaffy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lafacebeautyhair said:

"So we should normalise not kneeling to greet ppl that are older than us."

iyalodetia said:

"Una sha want person wey Dem born well and train well to respect other people, to now become disrespectful because of una opinion. .. una well-done."

nafeesah_omowumi said:

"You didn't see where Anty eucharia anunobi kneel to greet mama joke silver abi? Even mummy joke sliver kneel to greet mama rainbow, So what is the big deal there?"

sunnyesther85 said:

"She can't stand to greet her now....wahala yin ti por ju."

@Adukesphere said:

"She don start ,make she dey calm down with the kneeling."

Toyin Abraham speaks on her aura

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham spoke about the natural connection she shares with people, especially children.

The actress shared new pictures from a movie location while reflecting on her personality and presence.

She described herself as a radiant light, adding that her energy attracts people around her and makes them feel safe.

Source: Legit.ng