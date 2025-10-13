Governor Charles Soludo commissioned 5,000 solar-powered street lights in Umuawulu, a project funded by philanthropist High Chief Dr Christopher Ndubuisi

Ikenga Umuawulu also built 30.5 km of roads and launched the We Must Farm initiative, donating tractors, seeds, and fertilisers to boost food security

The philanthropist donated five Toyota Hiace buses to support Soludo’s re-election, earning praise for his community-driven development efforts

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, has commissioned 5,000 solar-powered street lights installed across Umuawulu and the Omaola axis by philanthropist and community leader, High Chief Dr Christopher Chukwunwogo Ndubuisi, KSJI, popularly known as Ikenga Umuawulu.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Monday, 29 September 2025, marked one of the largest privately driven community development interventions in the state. The project covers major roads and residential areas, aiming to enhance night-time visibility, improve security, and promote sustainable energy usage.

Top Southeast Governor Moves To Improve Electricity

Source: Original

Governor Soludo described the initiative as “a shining example of people’s power and partnership,” praising Ikenga Umuawulu for complementing government efforts.

Philanthropist builds 30.5 km of roads and launches farm empowerment scheme

Beyond the solar project, Ikenga Umuawulu has constructed 30.5 kilometres of standard roads across Umuawulu and neighbouring communities — a milestone Governor Soludo described as “record-setting for a private citizen.”

In addition, the philanthropist unveiled the We Must Farm initiative to boost food production and strengthen agricultural cooperatives. To kick-start the scheme, he donated five brand-new tractors, truck-cycles, hybrid seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and other farm inputs to farmers.

Support for governor’s re-election and social welfare

In a gesture that drew applause from attendees, Ikenga Umuawulu presented five brand-new Toyota Hiace buses to Governor Soludo to support his re-election campaign.

He also distributed 3,500 bags of rice to residents and reaffirmed his commitment to improving community welfare through continuous empowerment initiatives.

Community leaders hail partnership spirit

The event attracted government officials, traditional rulers, youth leaders, and community residents, who commended Ikenga Umuawulu’s developmental contributions as a model of public-private collaboration.

Many attendees described his projects, spanning infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and welfare, as evidence of a new wave of citizen-led development in Anambra State.

Governor Soludo concluded by urging more indigenes to emulate the philanthropist’s example, stressing that sustainable development thrives when communities take ownership of progress.

Source: Legit.ng