Ahead of the 2027 election, Pastor Kingsley Ndubuisí Okwukwe has predicted that Peter Obi would be exploited

According to the outspoken cleric, Obi won the 2023 Nigerian presidential election

In a video message seen by Legit.ng, Pastor Okwukwe asserted that "horns shall rise against Obi"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Pastor Kingsley Okwukwe has prophesied that Peter Obi will experience stiff opposition and likely manipulation.

Legit.ng reports that Obi contested for the presidency in the 2023 election, but came third, with the current leader, President Bola Tinubu, emerging the winner of the poll, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Pastor Kingsley Okwukwe says his prophecy on Peter Obi will become glaring by early 2027. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday evening, October 15, Pastor Okwukwe said:

“Today’s prophecy is a prophecy of what is going to happen now. And by 2027, it will become very glaring; you will see it clearly. The prophecy is that horns shall rise against Peter Obi. These horns are not good horns at all. They are satanic horns. They are manipulating (sic) horns. They are opposition horns. These horns shall rise against Peter Obi.”

He added:

“Peter Obi was the chosen one in 2023, from the prophecy I gave to you. Unfortunately, there were some manipulations and these led to so many controversies, which some begin to postulate theories that are not even in line with the message.”

The video can be watched below:

Obi's association with ADC coalition

Meanwhile, Obi, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) said he decided to join the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition because there was a need to “build bridges to dismantle” structures of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

Obi wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle in July:

“No one group can change Nigeria alone. To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls even when those bridges are uneasy."

The opposition leader said his decision to join the coalition was based on the need for Nigeria’s progress, adding that the ADC coalition would offer Nigerians “a competent, capable, and compassionate” leadership.

Apart from Obi, other members of the coalition include ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar former governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers state, and Sule Lamido of Jigawa State.

The alliance also appointed a former senate president, David Mark, and a former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, as the ADC interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

Meanwhile, unlike Mark and others, Obi was yet to resign membership of the LP.

Read more on Peter Obi:

Boma shares prophecy on Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma prophesied that Obi would not secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket.

Sharing a prophecy via his verified X account, Prophet Boma stated that "instability" is not helping Obi.

Source: Legit.ng