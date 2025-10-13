Paul Biya is set to be re-elected for the eighth term as Cameroonians took to the polls in a general election

A bizarre story has continued to make the rounds as the face of Mohamed Salah was spotted in the electoral list

While many have joked on the internet, it reignites concerns about the reliability of Cameroon’s electoral lists

Nigerians have continued to react to the general elections in Cameroon as 92-year-old Paul Biya is set to be re-elected for the eighth term.

Biya has been elected for another seven years, as the single-round election held on Sunday, October 12, will likely see him remain in power in the Central African nation of 30 million people.

He has been since 1982, and after 43 years, he faced off against former government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary and ten others.

The 79-year-old Bakary has gained popularity after calling for an end to the leader’s decades-long tenure, per Al Jazeera.

After being together for about 20 years, Bakary, who resigned from Biya's government in June, is considered the only contender capable of unseating the incumbent.

But analysts predict Biya’s re-election, given his firm grip on state machinery and a divided opposition, even though his daughter warned the electorate not to vote for her father.

Meanwhile, a bizarre story has continued to make the rounds on social media as the face of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was allegedly spotted on the electoral list.

The Egyptian's photo and details were found at the Ngaoundere III polling unit, leaving fans stunned, per Yahoo.

After some fact-checking, several media outlets reported that this image does indeed appear on the official site of Elecam, the body responsible for organising the elections.

This coincidence has sparked plenty of laughter online, but it also reignites concerns about the reliability of Cameroon’s electoral lists.

It has left Nigerians with mixed reactions on Facebook. Mkpoikanke Udoaka said:

"2027 una go see Messi and Ronaldo name for the list."

Frederick Udende added:

"They should change this man name to Cameroon because he is Cameroon himself legend always finds his way in."

Godwin Adah posited:

"Ancient Biya resurrected from Switzerland to recontest in Cameroon."

Etu Nim joked:

"Mike Tyson, Michael Jackson appeared on Voters register in Anambra State, in 2003."

Sina Odugbemi claimed:

"Mark my word, 2027 elections in Nigeria will beat Cameroon record. I wont be surprised to see names like: Genghis Khan, Nicollo Machiavelli, Abraham Lincoln and others on INEC voters register.

Aliyu Usman Vulegbo posted:

"It was Prof. Attahiru Jega who came in and began the sanitisation of our voter register in 2011. Otherwise, INEC was the same. Maybe even worse. Names like Micheal Jackson, Nelson Mandela and co used to be in our voter register too."

Bakary showing strong signs

Legit.ng earlier reported that preliminary results from Cameroon’s presidential election indicate that opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary is making significant inroads in areas traditionally dominated by incumbent President Paul Biya.

Early tabulations from several commune councils across the country suggest that Bakary’s party, the Front for the National Salvation of Cameroon (FSNC), is gaining ground.

Source: Legit.ng