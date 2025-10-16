Benin would have claimed their first-ever World Cup ticket had they registered a win over Nigeria on the final day of the qualifiers

The Super Eagles walloped their opponents 4-0 at the packed Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo

The Benin Football Federation president has released an official statement as he addresses the nation

The president of Benin Football Federation (BFF), Mathurin Chacus, has released an official statement 36 hours after their loss to Nigeria.

Benin headed into the game against Nigeria as group leaders, and victory would have guaranteed them their first-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

However, the Super Eagles were ruthless as Victor Osimhen netted a hat-trick before Frank Onyeka sealed the win with a volley in the final minute, making it 4-0.

The Cheetahs of Benin have failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Issouf SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Following South Africa's 3-0 win over Rwanda, Bafana Bafana surged to the top and picked the automatic ticket from the group.

Nigeria finished second, and the emphatic win was enough to secure a place in the play-offs, slated for Morocco in November.

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr lamented that his team lack sufficient players to compete at such a high level. Rohr said:

"There was a big disappointment because we wanted to go to the World Cup, also with Beninois for the first time in history, but we could not.

"You know, we don’t have enough players of high level."

BFF president releases statement

Barely 36 hours after their loss to Nigeria, the BFF boss, Mathurin Chacus, disclosed that it was a bitter pill to swallow.

In an official statement, the football administrator thanked President Patrice Talon and government officials for their support.

The statement reads on Facebook:

"The Cheetahs played their final match as part of the 10th day of the African Zone qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

"Unfortunately, the fruits did not live up to the promise of flowers. We bowed to Nigeria 0-4.The pill is bitter to swallow, but this is football.

"I would like, on behalf of my Executive Committee, to thank the people of Benin, from north to south, from east to west, who believed in it until the end and rallied as one behind their national team.

"Thank you to His Excellency Mr. Patrice Talon, President of the Republic, as well as to his government for the constant support the team received throughout this campaign. This support was deeply appreciated.

"To the players and the technical staff, thank you for making us dream until the very end. To all the actors at various levels, I extend my deepest gratitude.

The Cheetahs will now focus on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco as they are drawn in Group D alongside Botswana, DR Congo and Senegal.

Chacus added:

"Our sights are now set on AFCON 2025, for which we will begin preparations in November.

"Let's remain united and supportive of our national team for a successful participation in this continental competition. Thank you!"

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will proceed to the World Cup play-offs. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

