Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Ibrahim Shettima said economic pain and hardship in Nigeria will soon be over.

Shettima assured Nigerians that the country is entering a new phase of economic prosperity.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s heart is with Nigerians, and he currently feels their pains.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking during the Nigeria Renewable Energy Innovation Forum (NREIF) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Abuja.

“The president’s heart goes out to the pains that Nigerians are experiencing, but be reassured that we have crossed the Rubicon and we are on a path to sustaining growth and blessings.”

