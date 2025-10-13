A socio-political group, The Natives , has praised Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as he clocks 40

The group’s leader, Hon. Olalekan Smart Edwards, described Seyi as a “pathfinder and bridge” between the government and Nigerian youths

They also thanked the Tinubu family, saying Seyi’s humility and compassion have made him a unifying figure

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of Nigerians known as The Natives has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, for "stabilising influence" in his father's administration as he marks his 40th birthday.

In a statement issued on Monday, October 13, in Abuja, the group’s Supreme Leader, Hon. Olalekan Smart Edwards, said Nigeria’s governance landscape might have faced greater disorder “but for the presence and role of Seyi Tinubu.”

How Seyi Tinubu Stabilised His Father's Government, Nigerian President's Son Hailed on 40th Birthday

“Seyi Tinubu deserves appreciation, especially from every young man or woman serving in the current administration. He represents the missing voice of youth and inclusion that previous governments lacked," he said.

The statement added that Seyi Tinubu had become a “pathfinder and a trailblazer,” whose involvement in public engagement has helped bridge the gap between government and young Nigerians.

Edwards called Seyi Tinubu “the Knight with the Golden Armour,” adding that his grace, empathy, and accessibility have made him a unifying figure among Nigerian youths.

“You have withdrawn yourself from the circles of comfort to be owned by Nigerians of all shades and colours,” he said. “Without you in this government, it would have been total disorder.”

Seyi Tinubu connecting youths to Governance - Natives

The Natives also credited Seyi Tinubu with supporting ministries and agencies in implementing youth-focused policies and creating opportunities for inclusion in government.

“As President Tinubu focuses on rebuilding Nigeria and unlocking national potential, Seyi has shouldered the task of strengthening youth participation in policy discussions and sustainable development,” the group stated.

They added that his humility and accessibility had made him a “bridge” between the presidency and everyday Nigerians.

The statement praised Seyi Tinubu for engaging with Nigerians across different backgrounds — from students to people living in underprivileged communities.

“Oluwaseyi, you have found yourself in places a President could never visit, homes a Governor could never enter, streets people of influence could never stand,” the group said. “You have stretched your hand beyond the Villa into creeks and under bridges, offering solutions and hope.”

Tinubu family hailed

The Natives thanked the Tinubu family for allowing Seyi Tinubu’s “true character” to shine through in public service.

“On behalf of all Nigerians of every tribe, religion, and community, we celebrate with you and your family,” the statement read. “You have become a blessing to our country, and your contributions will not go unrewarded.”

Tinubu celebrates son, Seyi

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has eulogised his son Seyi as he clocks 40 years old on Monday, October 13, 2025.

He said Seyi has been living his life with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others, adding that his son has shown determination and a desire to create and lead.

This was contained in a statement issued by the special assistant to the president on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, on Sunday, October 12, 2025, via his @DOlusegun.

