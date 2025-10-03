Economic hardship remains a pressing concern in Nigeria, yet presidential adviser Tope Fasua insists citizens are better off today than at independence

Meanwhile, the 9th edition of the National Art Competition has been launched, spotlighting creative responses to the theme “Shifting Boundaries”

Sponsored by Nigerian Breweries Plc. and organised by the African Artists’ Foundation, the initiative continues to nurture emerging talent across diverse artistic mediums

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua, has stated that Nigerians are better off today than they were at the time of independence in 1960, despite the prevailing economic challenges.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, Fasua argued that it was misleading to compare Nigeria’s current realities with those of the early post-independence years.

Nigerian Breweries and AAF launch 9th National Art Competition themed ‘Shifting Boundaries’ to inspire creative expression. Photo credit: officalABAT/X

He maintained that while the country faces economic hardship, the overall standard of living, infrastructure, and access to technology have significantly improved over the decades. Fasua’s remarks come amid ongoing public discourse on the state of the economy and its impact on citizens.

Nigerian Breweries and AAF champion creative expression

In a separate development, Nigerian Breweries Plc. and the African Artists’ Foundation (AAF) have announced the call for entries for the 9th edition of the National Art Competition (NAC), aimed at promoting contemporary art and raising awareness on social issues through creative expression.

During a press briefing held in Lagos, Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mr Kufre Ekanem, revealed that the competition is open to all artistic mediums and will focus on the theme “Shifting Boundaries.”

He stated, “Interested participants [are] to send proposals in writing accompanied with a sketch, a short plan of their interpretation and creative approach to the theme.”

Ekanem confirmed that the deadline for submission is set for September 2016, after which 12 finalists will be shortlisted and invited to a retreat at an exclusive location. The retreat will culminate in the creation of artworks to be showcased at the NAC Grande Finale and Exhibition.

He further disclosed that renowned artist Professor El Anatsui will head the artistic selection committee responsible for determining the winners.

The overall winner will receive a cash prize of Two Million Naira, while awards for Outstanding Production and Outstanding Concept will each attract One Million Naira.

Ekanem noted that Nigerian Breweries had partnered with AAF for six consecutive years to organise the competition, adding, “This is part of an effort to encourage and promote the development of creativity, arts and artists in Nigeria.”

He emphasised the company’s commitment to cultural development, stating, “Nigerian Breweries recognises that arts play an important role in strengthening cultural values in any society. This sponsorship remains only part of a broad initiative to support arts development in Nigeria, as well as the development of talents in various fields of endeavour.”

AAF director applauds NAC’s legacy

AAF Director, Mr Azu Nwagbogu, expressed pride in the competition’s impact, saying, “We feel very proud that we’ve been able to create a legacy by building an institution that is a wonderful reference for emerging artists all over the country and the wonderful thing about NAC is that the artists who have been through the competition are making wonderful impact.”

The National Art Competition continues to serve as a platform for emerging Nigerian artists working in painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, installation, and video art, reinforcing its role in shaping the country’s cultural and creative landscape.

Professor El Anatsui to lead jury as artists compete for top prizes in Nigeria’s premier contemporary art contest. Photo credit: officalABAT/X

