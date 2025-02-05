FCT minister Nyesom Wike has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic reforms and policies as hardship persists

Wike begged Nigerians to be calm and patient with Tinubu's renewed hope agenda while noting that it is for the progress of the nation

The FCT minister made this plea during his visit to Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde's residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital

Amid the current economic difficulties occasioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reform policies, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has urged Nigerians to remain calm and patient.

Tinubu's reforms: Wike begs Nigerians as hardship persists

Wike made this plea in Ibadan, on Tuesday, February 4, during a condolence visit he paid to the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, over the death of his older brother, Engr. Sunday Makinde.

As reported by Vanguard, Wike emphasised that the policies being implemented by President Tinubu are fundamentally aimed at the betterment of the nation.

The FCT minister said:

“I have always told people to be patient with this government. This country has faced significant challenges in the past, and it’s essential to recognise the progress we’ve made. Nigerians often forget where we were and the efforts being put in place to improve our situation.”

Speaking further, Wike urged Nigerians to understand that while the transition may be painful, it is necessary for long-term benefits.

Wike asserted:

“There is no such thing as a miracle solution. The policies Mr. President is enacting are designed to benefit all Nigerians.”

“Although we may have to endure some hardships now, we should not panic. Mr. President genuinely cares for our country, and I assure you that better days are ahead.”

Why Wike, Ortom, others visited Makinde

Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike and former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, visited Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan.

The visit was to express condolences following the death of Governor Makinde's elder brother, Sunday Makinde, who passed away on Friday, January 24, at the age of 65.

Wike and Ortom arrived at Makinde's residence in the Ikolaba Government Reservation Area of Ibadan, accompanied by other dignitaries.

Sowunmi shares how Wike’s appointment fuelled PDP’s crisis

In another development, Legit.ng reported that PDP chieftain Segun Sowunmi blamed President Tinubu for his role in the PDP’s internal crisis.

In a trending interview, Sowunmi faulted Nyesom Wike's appointment as FCT minister.

He said: “He has no business appointing our member into his cabinet without talking to us.”

