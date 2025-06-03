President Tinubu appealed to Nigerians for patience amid ongoing economic hardship, assuring them that “hope is realisable” and recovery is underway

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to remain patient with his administration as the country continues to grapple with economic hardship.

The president made the plea on Saturday during the inauguration of Phase 1, Section 1 of the 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, a six-lane carriageway stretching 30km.

As Nigerians continue to struggle, President Bola Tinubu has issued an important message. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

“I know at this stage, your expectation is still very high and our people are still going through difficult times. I take this opportunity to appeal to all Nigerians that the hope is here and it is realisable," Tinubu said.

‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’ — Tinubu

In his address, the president reassured Nigerians that the economy was beginning to recover, citing improvements in key areas.

“You would be proud of the benefits; there is light at the end of the tunnel. Inflation is coming down, the corruption in the exchange rate is eliminated, the corruption in fuel subsidy is limited to the barest minimum,” he stated.

Umahi explains impact of road project on landmarks

Minister of Works, David Umahi, also addressed concerns regarding the impact of the highway construction on private infrastructure.

He clarified that no damage was done to the Landmark property on the Lekki shoreline.

“Mr President, I want to state that we did no harm to the Landmark property. It is by your order that we should save as much infrastructure as possible, even though they violated the gazetted route.

“The landmark infrastructure is intact. What went off was their encroachment on our front shoreline, and the Supreme Court ruled that 250 metres from the shoreline belong to the Federal Government," Umahi said.

Federal government to enforce space for tolling

President Bola Tinubu has spoken out to Nigerians as economic difficulties intensify across the country. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Umahi further revealed that President Tinubu had directed state governors with major federal projects to allocate a minimum of 500 metres from the edge of the carriageway.

This space, he explained, would be used as part of the tolling arrangement on the highway.

“The Federal Government is not obliged by law to pay compensation for shanties along the road. But the President directed that compensation be paid regardless," Umahi noted.

According to him, a total of ₦18 billion has already been paid in compensation for the first phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Source: Legit.ng