Oke-Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Church, has pinned the cause of the challenges faced by Nigeria on Christian worship centres.

Ayodele spoke recently at his annual prophecy book launch, 'Warnings to the Nations'. The event was attended by Legit.ng.

According to the outspoken cleric, parishes contribute to Nigeria's alleged suffering, "because churches don’t want to say the truth".

He said:

“Why Nigeria is suffering today, churches contribute to it, because churches don’t want to say the truth. There is no unity in Christendom, and that is the reason why there are problems; that is why there are so many discrepancies in Christendom.”

Insecurity: Primate Ayodele shares warnings

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele released a series of warnings to the presidency regarding the Nigerian economy, insecurity, and other issues.

He also asked security operatives to be careful in October as insecurity will go beyond necessary levels in the month, while also advising President Bola Tinubu to crash the prices of food commodities.

Primate Ayodele's words:

“Tinubu should be careful, they will use insecurity to disrupt his second term in office. Let him try so well to reduce the price of commodities, but there is still hardship. There are still issues in security, some people in the military, security parastatals, and even the villa are behind it.

“Insecurity will go beyond necessary as from October. He (Tinubu) needs to work on insecurity very well and make sure the price of rice, garri, and essential food commodities are crashed if otherwise, it will be difficult for him. He shouldn’t let anyone deceive him; all is not well.”

Furthermore, the cleric called on the military to work against bombings, "because it is another strategy to destabilise the government".

He added:

“The president needs to work on the youths and do a lot of strategy work on them. He shouldn’t do a wrong negotiation to avoid some challenges. The military should start working on bombings because that’s another strategy to destabilise this government.”

Ayodele speaks on Tinubu's second term

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Ayodele warned President Tinubu against some of his appointments and governors decamping to the All Progressive Congress (APC) from other parties.

Primate Ayodele warned Tinubu to be careful, as his opponents will use insecurity to disrupt his second-term ambition.

He also claimed that there are people within the presidency who are behind the insecurity, including those in the Aso Rock Villa.

