FCT, Abuja - The World Bank said 139 million Nigerians are living in poverty in 2025, despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms.

The Bretton Woods institution stated that Nigeria’s poverty rate remains alarmingly high, despite the expansion of the economy and revenue increase.

World Bank says 139 million Nigerians are living in poverty despite Tinubu's reforms. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Country Director of the World Bank in Nigeria, Mathew Verghis, also projected that Nigeria’s economy would grow by 4.4 percent in 2027.

As reported by Daily Trust, Verghis stated this while speaking in Abuja at the launch of the Nigerian Development Update.

The World Bank’s verdict is coming a few weeks after Tinubu declared that Nigeria has “turned the corner” on its economic and social challenges.

Verghis, however, said:

“So, these results are exactly what you need to see in a stabilisation. These are big achievements. However, despite these stabilisation gains, many Nigerians are still struggling. Most households are struggling with eroded purchasing power.

“In 2025, we estimate that 139 million Nigerians live in poverty. So, the challenge is clear: how to translate the gains from the stabilisation reforms into better living standards for all.”

The World Bank urged Tinubu’s government to reduce inflation, particularly food inflation.

Verghis called on the Nigerian government to ensure effective use of public funds and expand safety nets, to address the high rate of poverty and ensure that citizens enjoy the gains of reforms.

