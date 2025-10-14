With Peter Mbah's now in APC colours, the South’s political map tightens as the new alignment enhances President Bola Tinubu’s re‑election bid

The Enugu governor's defection to the APC bolsters the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections

Delta and Enugu states have never been ruled by any other party except PDP since 1999 until Tinubu became president

Enugu, Enugu state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, southern governors are largely consolidated behind the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Tuesday, October 14, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling APC. Since 1999, PDP had been ruling Enugu state.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights all the southern governors who have defected to the APC since Nigeria's 'political kingmaker' Bola Ahmed Tinubu became president in May 2023.

APC's southern 'invasion'

1) Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom)

In June, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state finally dumped the PDP and joined the APC.

Eno, speaking at the banquet hall, Government House, Uyo, said he had to join the APC to support President Tinubu to continue with the reforms he had started.

The governor said that he did not want to speak from both sides of his mouth and had to come out to join the progressives formally to avoid anti-party activities.

Eno said that he had done wide consultations with critical stakeholders in the Akwa Ibom project to explain and inform them on his movement.

The governor thanked the PDP for the support and love and for working with him in the past two years of running the affairs of Akwa Ibom. He said he had taken his decision after due consultation with all critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of the state for the past three months.

2) Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta)

In April, following many months of speculation by political observers and pundits vis-a-vis affirmative body language of key stakeholders in the PDP in the state, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori finally made public his decision to move over to the APC.

Oborevwori declared at the Government House, Asaba, that he was pitching tent with the APC, alongside numerous stakeholders of the PDP, the party which has controlled mainstream politics in Delta state since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria 1999.

Key stakeholders, leaders and members of the PDP resolved to join Governor Oborevwori to move to the APC.

3) Peter Mbah (Enugu)

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state officially dumped the PDP for the ruling APC on Tuesday, October 14.

Governor Mbah announced his defection in a televised address.

He said:

“Today, after a long reflection, we have made the decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party and join the All Progressives Congress.”

He added:

“Today, I stand before you to announce a break from the past and to share a decision that will shape the road ahead. This concerns our values, how we organize ourselves politically and how we secure the future of our project and our people.

“Leadership sometimes demands painful decisions in the service of higher principles and goals. And there comes a time, when everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny.”

Mbah speaks on reason for defection

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mbah said the PDP did not recognise the voice of his people.

Mbah said his decision to join the APC was to seek an alternative where the people’s interests would be represented and respected.

Governor Mbah said he left the PDP alongside his immediate predecessor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as well as state and Federal lawmakers, among others.

