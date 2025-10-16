APC insiders have shared that Governors Agbu Kefas and Caleb Muftwang are set to defect to their party

In a move reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape, several governors elected under ‘the main opposition’, PDP, are defecting to the ruling APC

The realignments come as the country heads towards the 2027 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Top officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have disclosed that Governors Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) and Agbu Kefas of Taraba are warming up to join the President Bola Tinubu-led political camp ahead of the 2027 election.

As reported on Thursday, October 16, by The Punch, party insiders who are privy to the ongoing political manoeuvring in Nigeria hinted that the two northern governors were preparing to team up with the ruling party.

Legit.ng reports that both governors are chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governors from the north, particularly the northcentral and northeast geopolitical zones, are already finalising talks to join the ruling party, according to the newspaper.

The source said:

“They just want to reduce the influence of the PDP. We are aware they are discussing with the Taraba and Plateau State governors, so they will join others in the APC.”

Legit.ng reports that governors of Enugu and Bayelsa states, Peter Mbah and Duoye Diri, respectively, recently exited the PDP. While Mbah formally joined the APC on Tuesday, October 14, Diri, along with members of the Bayelsa house of assembly and members of the state executive council (SEC), announced their resignation from the PDP on Wednesday, October 15. Many believe it is only a matter of time before the Bayelsa governor officially announces his association with the ruling APC.

Although defections are nothing new in Nigerian politics, observers say the movement is unprecedented due to its timing, pace, and symbolism.

The development has strengthened APC’s foothold in Nigeria, particularly in the southern region, weakening the PDP in its otherwise strongholds ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PDP’s internal crisis fuelling exodus

The PDP has been struggling with internal discord since its defeat in the 2023 elections.

The party has continued to face massive defection. In July, four senators defected from the PDP to the APC. They are Francis Fadahunsi (Osun), Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun), Akon Samson (Akwa-Ibom), and Aniekan Bassey (Akwa Ibom).

APC now has 70 senators, while PDP has 28.

In April, Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor and PDP’s 2023 vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, along with their supporters defected to the APC.

In the same vein, ex-Vice President and the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark and many other notable political figure also defected from the PDP to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Fayose predicts more PDP govs exits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, said three more governors from the PDP are preparing to leave the opposition party.

According to Fayose, the PDP’s presidential and governorship tickets are “ordinary tissue paper” lacking political value.

