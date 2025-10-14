Governor Peter Mbah has given reasons for his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The Enugu State governor explained why he decided to join the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC )

Mbah announced his defection from the PDP to the ruling APC in a broadcast to the Enugu people on Tuesday morning, October 14, 2025

Enugu State - Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not recognise the voice of his people.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Mbah dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mbah said his decision to join the APC was to seek an alternative where the people’s interests would be represented and respected.

The governor said there always came a time when everyone must make a bold choice.

Governor Mbah said he left the PDP alongside his immediate predecessor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as well as state and Federal lawmakers, among others.

As reported by NAN, Mbah made this known in a broadcast to the Enugu people on Tuesday morning, October 14, 2025.

“Today, we have made the decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and join the All Progressives Congress.

“For nearly three decades, the PDP and the people of Enugu State walked side by side, united by shared purpose.

“Yet, leadership sometimes demands difficult- even painful decisions in the service of higher principles and goals. And there always comes a time when everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny.”

He disclosed that National and State Assembly members, State Executive Council members, over 80 per cent of party executives, appointees, among others, have followed him to the APC.

Mbah lamented that despite decades of support for the PDP, “our voices were too often disregarded.”

The governor said he was envisioning a visionary partnership, which he saw in President Bola Tinubu.

He stressed that “we share a vision that transformation must be disruptive”.

Former Governor Sullivan Chime was among the leaders of the APC in the state present at the event to receive Governor Mbah.

Vice President Hashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the APC National Working Committee, led by its Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, are expected to receive the governor to the party.

