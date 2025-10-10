Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, election, and governance in Nigeria.

Makurdi, Benue state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria, Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of Benue state, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported on Friday, October 10, by The Nation, Paul Orhii, a former director-geenral of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), also joined the ruling party.

Suswam, others decamp to APC

TVC News also noted the decampments.

Ojema Ojotu, a serving house of representatives member for Agatu/Apa federal constituency, and Professor David Iornem, a one-time Benue northeast senator, joined Messrs Suswam and Orhii in teaming up with the APC.

The development elicited jubilation among APC stalwarts in the prominent north-central state.

