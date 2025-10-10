Africa Digital Media Awards

Politics

Breaking: Jubilation as Ex-Benue Governor Suswam, Former NAFDAC Boss, Others Join APC, Photo Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, election, and governance in Nigeria.

Makurdi, Benue state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria, Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of Benue state, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported on Friday, October 10, by The Nation, Paul Orhii, a former director-geenral of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), also joined the ruling party.

Former Governor Gabriel Suswam, ex-NAFDAC boss and others join APC in Benue
Gabriel Suswam reportedly defects to APC ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: aa
Source: Facebook

Suswam, others decamp to APC

TVC News also noted the decampments.

Ojema Ojotu, a serving house of representatives member for Agatu/Apa federal constituency, and Professor David Iornem, a one-time Benue northeast senator, joined Messrs Suswam and Orhii in teaming up with the APC.

The development elicited jubilation among APC stalwarts in the prominent north-central state.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

