Three PDP lawmakers from Kaduna defect to APC in a major political realignment

Governor Uba Sani attends plenary to welcome defectors as Speaker Abbas reads their letters

Lawmakers cite consultations and internal party crises as reasons for their defection

The political landscape of Kaduna State shifted on Tuesday as three members of the House of Representatives dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defections were announced during plenary by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, who read the lawmakers’ letters before the chamber.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen read out defection letters during Tuesday’s plenary session. Photo: FB/HouseofReps

Source: Twitter

Three Kaduna PDP lawmakers join APC

The lawmakers who defected are Hussaini Ahmed, representing Kaduna South Federal Constituency; Aliyu Abdullahi of Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency; and Sadiq Abdullahi from Sabon Gari Federal Constituency, Premium Times reported.

Their move confirmed weeks of speculation about growing divisions within the Kaduna PDP and mounting pressure from influential figures in the ruling party.

The announcement was made on a day the House granted Kaduna state Governor Uba Sani special permission to attend the sitting, where he formally welcomed the new APC members.

For many political observers, the switch was long anticipated. The Kaduna chapter of the PDP has been embroiled in internal disputes and leadership struggles since the last general election. These disputes reportedly pushed several members to seek more stable platforms for their political survival.

Hussaini Ahmed explained that his decision to leave the PDP was the result of “wide consultations” with his constituents and stakeholders, who advised that joining the ruling party would better position his constituency for federal development projects.

Kaduna governor, Sani, was present at the plenary when three PDP lawmakers defect to APC. Photo: FB/UbaSani

Source: Facebook

For Aliyu Abdullahi of Ikara/Kubau, the move is viewed as part of a broader political strategy to strengthen his standing ahead of future contests.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Abdullahi, the youngest of the three, is seen as aligning himself with Governor Sani’s expanding political influence within the state and at the national level.

The defections have dealt another blow to the PDP’s representation in the National Assembly, particularly from Kaduna State, which has long been a stronghold for the APC.

Ex-PDP youth leader dumps party

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Enugu state witnessed a major political shake-up on Monday, October 13, as Governor Peter Mbah and all members of his cabinet dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the governor’s anticipated formal defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development was confirmed by the governor’s Senior Media Aide, Dan Nwomeh, in a video shared on his social media platforms.

In the footage, several commissioners and top aides were seen openly declaring their allegiance to the APC, pledging support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former PDP National Youth Leader, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, has also resigned from the party.

In a letter dated October 13 and addressed to the PDP chairman in his Agbogugu Ward, Awgu Local Government Area, Udeh-Okoye said the decision came after deep reflection.

He wrote:

“The decision to quit the party did not come lightly. The PDP was an integral part of my political journey, offering me opportunities to contest and serve in various offices. For these privileges, I remain profoundly grateful.”

Gov Eno: 'Why I dumped PDP for APC'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Umo Eno said President Bola Tinubu’s track record of achievements over the years was the reason for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Governor Eno officially dumped the PDP for the ruling APC on Friday, June 6, 2025, ending months of speculation.

Source: Legit.ng