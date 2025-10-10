Peter Mbah, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor of Enugu, is reportedly set to officially defect from the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the state capital, Enugu, on Tuesday, October 14.

The Southeast state governor is said to be moving to the ruling party along with the elected state and national assembly members from the state. Others in the defection train are members of the state executive council and party leaders from the ward to the local government levels in the state.

According to The Nation, the APC national chairman and deputy national chairman (South), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and Hon. Emma Eneukwu, gave the hint. They disclosed the plan while speaking at the inauguration of a seven-man caretaker committee from the APC in the state. They said efforts are ongoing to strengthen the APC in the South-East region.

Ben Nwoye, the APC national secretary, confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja on Friday, October 10, while being inaugurated as the chairman of the Enugu State APC Caretaker Committee. He said that the governor and his appointees would officially be received into the APC.

On Thursday, October 9, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) announced the dissolution of the Enugu State Working Committee and appointed a seven-man caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

