Breaking: Powerful Ex-Senator Resigns From PDP, Explains Why
- Former Edo South Senator, Ehigie Uzamere, resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing personal conviction and service to his people
- Uzamere hinted at joining another platform, reportedly the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to align with his evolving political vision
- He clarified that his exit was not out of bitterness, thanking the PDP for past opportunities and affirming his belief in “politics without bitterness"
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Former Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Ehigie Uzamere, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Specifically, he cited personal conviction and the need for a platform better aligned with his vision for effective service to his people.
Uzamere announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Ward 12 Chairman of Ovia North East Local Government Area, Mr. Osaigbovo Godspower, which he personally signed and submitted in Benin City.
Uzamere hints of move to ADC
Although Uzamere did not disclose his next political destination, sources within the political circle suggest he is likely to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party where several of his allies, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have strong influence.
In his resignation letter, Uzamere described politics as “a vehicle for service and representation,” emphasising that leadership should reflect genuine commitment to the welfare of the people.
He stated:
“Politics, at its best, is a vehicle for service and representation, a means through which leaders express their commitment to the welfare of the people. However, as the dynamics of the Nigerian political landscape continue to evolve, I find it necessary to seek a new platform that aligns more closely with my vision and desire to continue serving my people effectively.”
No bitterness in politics, Uzamere says
Uzamere further explained that his decision was not born out of resentment but out of conviction, guided by his long-held philosophy of Aiguiyekampe, which translates to “politics without bitterness.”
“My decision is driven by conviction, not animosity, and by a continued commitment to the service of our people,” he said.
Uzamere hails from PDP
The former senator expressed gratitude to the PDP for the opportunities it provided him, noting that his political journey within the party helped shape his public service experience.
“I deeply appreciate the PDP for the platform and experiences it accorded me over the years. My respect and goodwill for members of the party remain unwavering,” Uzamere added.
Uzamere’s resignation adds to the growing list of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, as notable figures across party lines continue to reposition for influence and relevance.
Asihatu Binani dumps APC
Senator Aishatu Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, has officially parted ways with the All Progressives Congress (APC). Binani also declared her defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), marking a major political shift in Adamawa state.
Binani, the APC’s 2023 governorship candidate in the state and former senator representing Adamawa Central, confirmed the move over the weekend in Yola, as reported by Vanguard. According to her media aide, Maulud Usman, the decision was made in the presence of her loyal allies and supporters.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944