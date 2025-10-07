Former Edo South Senator, Ehigie Uzamere, resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing personal conviction and service to his people

Uzamere hinted at joining another platform, reportedly the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to align with his evolving political vision

He clarified that his exit was not out of bitterness, thanking the PDP for past opportunities and affirming his belief in “politics without bitterness"

Former Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Ehigie Uzamere, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Specifically, he cited personal conviction and the need for a platform better aligned with his vision for effective service to his people.

Breaking: Another Powerful PDP Senator Resigns From Party

Uzamere announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Ward 12 Chairman of Ovia North East Local Government Area, Mr. Osaigbovo Godspower, which he personally signed and submitted in Benin City.

Uzamere hints of move to ADC

Although Uzamere did not disclose his next political destination, sources within the political circle suggest he is likely to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party where several of his allies, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have strong influence.

In his resignation letter, Uzamere described politics as “a vehicle for service and representation,” emphasising that leadership should reflect genuine commitment to the welfare of the people.

He stated:

“Politics, at its best, is a vehicle for service and representation, a means through which leaders express their commitment to the welfare of the people. However, as the dynamics of the Nigerian political landscape continue to evolve, I find it necessary to seek a new platform that aligns more closely with my vision and desire to continue serving my people effectively.”

No bitterness in politics, Uzamere says

Uzamere further explained that his decision was not born out of resentment but out of conviction, guided by his long-held philosophy of Aiguiyekampe, which translates to “politics without bitterness.”

“My decision is driven by conviction, not animosity, and by a continued commitment to the service of our people,” he said.

Uzamere hails from PDP

The former senator expressed gratitude to the PDP for the opportunities it provided him, noting that his political journey within the party helped shape his public service experience.

“I deeply appreciate the PDP for the platform and experiences it accorded me over the years. My respect and goodwill for members of the party remain unwavering,” Uzamere added.

Uzamere’s resignation adds to the growing list of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, as notable figures across party lines continue to reposition for influence and relevance.

Asihatu Binani dumps APC

Senator Aishatu Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, has officially parted ways with the All Progressives Congress (APC). Binani also declared her defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), marking a major political shift in Adamawa state.

Binani, the APC’s 2023 governorship candidate in the state and former senator representing Adamawa Central, confirmed the move over the weekend in Yola, as reported by Vanguard. According to her media aide, Maulud Usman, the decision was made in the presence of her loyal allies and supporters.

