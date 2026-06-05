Covenant University has announced the commencement of its postgraduate admission for the 2026/2027 academic session

The school shared the requirements for the postgraduate admission, including various available programmes

A special tuition fee was also mentioned in dollars, sparking reactions from netizens who saw the announcement

Covenant University has opened up its postgraduate admission process for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The school announced the requirements and called for persons to apply before the deadline: July 31.

Covenant University announces its 2026/2027 postgraduate admission and mentions the requirements. Photo: Covenant University

Source: UGC

Covenant University announced 2026/2027 postgraduate admission

On the Covenant University Facebook page, the flier containing the announcement was shared.

It revealed that qualified students in Africa would pay a special tuition offer of $2000 (N2.7m) per session.

The Facebook post read:

"Covenant University Postgraduate Admissions 2026/2027 Now Open! Advance your academic journey at Covenant University, School of Postgraduate Studies. Applications are now open for Master’s, M.Phil, and Ph.D. programmes.

"Exclusive Continental Offer: Special Tuition: $2000 per session. Eligibility: Qualified African students across the continent.

"Admission Requirements: Master’s Degree: Minimum 3.00 / 5.00 CGPA. M.Phil / Ph.D. Degree: Minimum 3.50 / 5.00 CGPA. Ph.D. Degree: Minimum 4.00 / 5.00 CGPA.

"Important Dates: Application Closes: July 31, 2026. Resumption: September 2026."

Reactions trail Covenant University 2026/2027 admission

The announcement triggered reactions on Facebook, as many people shared their opinions on the school fees and made further enquiries about the school's academic programs.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Ngum Epiphania Keming said:

"Do you offer online studies for international applicants for PhD programs?"

Eunice Edmond Akpan said:

"Can persons of the ages of 23 and 27 years get admitted for a first degree program in CU?"

German German said:

"Are you guys in Nigeria or the UK? Why are you guys charging in dollars?"

Desmond Adonijah said:

"Pls which number do we contact for the under graduates scholarship pls."

Oromuno Eunice said:

"Absolutely good."

Nelly J Smart said:

"Convenant greetings."

Covenant University begins 2026/2027 postgraduate admission and mentions fees. Photo: Covenant University

Source: Facebook

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class law degree.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class law degree.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng