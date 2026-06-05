The NYSC allowance has evolved dramatically since its introduction in 1973, reflecting Nigeria’s changing economic landscape

From just ₦60 at the start, it has steadily risen under successive presidents to reach ₦77,000 today

This journey tells the story of how government policies have shaped the welfare of young graduates serving their country

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) allowance has seen several changes since its introduction in 1973. Each increase reflected Nigeria’s economic realities and government policies at the time.

Here’s a simple breakdown of the allowance history, including the presidents under whom adjustments were made.

Full list of NYSC allowance shows how payments rise from ₦60 in 1973 to ₦77,000 today. Photo credit: Ppart/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

₦60 — 1973 to 1980

The NYSC scheme was launched in 1973 during General Yakubu Gowon’s administration. Corps members were first paid ₦60 monthly, which was considered fair at the time given the cost of living.

₦100 — 1981 to 1988

Under President Shehu Shagari, the allowance was raised to ₦100 in 1981. This increase came as Nigeria faced economic challenges but sought to support graduates serving the nation.

₦200 — 1989 to 1998

During General Ibrahim Babangida’s regime, the allowance doubled to ₦200. It remained unchanged through the military governments of General Sani Abacha and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, despite inflation.

₦3,500 — 1999 to 2007

With the return to democracy under President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, the allowance jumped significantly to ₦3,500. This marked a major shift, reflecting efforts to improve welfare for corps members.

₦9,775 — 2008 to 2010

President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua approved another increase, raising the monthly stipend to ₦9,775. This was part of broader reforms aimed at easing the financial burden on young graduates.

₦19,800 — 2011 to 2018

Under President Goodluck Jonathan, the allowance nearly doubled again to ₦19,800. This adjustment was welcomed by corps members as living costs continued to rise.

₦33,000 — 2019 to 2024

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration implemented a new minimum wage policy, which raised the NYSC allowance to ₦33,000. This aligned corps members’ pay with the national minimum wage.

₦77,000 — 2025 to present

The most recent increase came under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2025, raising the allowance to ₦77,000. This historic jump reflects efforts to match current economic realities and provide better support for graduates serving the country.

Full breakdown of NYSC allowance traces the growth of corps members’ pay across decades. Photo credit: NYSCng/x

Source: Twitter

The NYSC allowance has grown from just ₦60 in 1973 to ₦77,000 today. Each adjustment tells a story of Nigeria’s economic journey and the government’s response to the needs of its youth.

See the X post below:

Sowore calls for ₦500,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that on May 28, 2026, former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore took to X to make a bold statement about Nigeria’s wage structure. He argued that Nigerian workers deserve a minimum wage of ₦500,000, stressing that this amount is not excessive given the rising cost of living.

Sowore highlighted the importance of fair pay for those serving in essential roles. He specifically mentioned police officers, soldiers, teachers, doctors, nurses, and other public servants. According to him, these groups not only deserve a living wage but also additional allowances to reflect the risks and sacrifices they make.

Source: Legit.ng