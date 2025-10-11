The APC is set to catch another big fish from the leading opposition party, the PDP, as two governors may join the ruling party in the coming week

This came after two governors from the PDP joined the APC within the first half of 2025, in April and June

Bashir Ahmad, a chieftain of the APC, also disclosed that another governor, from the northwest, will also be joining the ruling party in a couple of days

Some governors elected under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reportedly put everything in place to dump the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This was suspected to be part of their permutations to secure their re-election in 2027.

At least two governors from the leading opposition have been confirmed and mentioned by the APC National Working Committee member and a chieftain to have concluded a plan to defect to the ruling party.

Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Peter Mbah of Enugu are said to be planning to dump the APC for the PDP next week / Photo Credit: @OfficiaPDP, @officialABAT

PDP governors who joined the APC in 2025?

Earlier in 2025, no fewer than two PDP governors crossed to the ruling APC. The first was Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, who joined the APC in April. Governor Sheriff dumped the PDP alongside his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who was also the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election.

Aside from Okowa, others who joined Oborevwori from the PDP to the APC are federal and state assembly members, including the three senators from the state. Others are all members of his cabinet, local government chairmen and councillors and PDP ward executives in the state.

The Delta governor's defection was followed by Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom. Eno is the governor of the state of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Like Oborevwori, Eno also defected with all the PDP structure in the oil-rich state to the APC in June, just two months after his counterpart in the Delta.

PDP governors planning to join APC

As if that were not enough, the APC is determined to have all the governors on its side. On Friday, October 10, the party's national secretary, who was also inaugurated as the chairman of the newly set-up caretaker committee in Enugu, Ben Nwoye, disclosed that the state governor, Peter Mbah, would be defecting from the PDP to the APC on Tuesday, October 14.

Nwoye stressed that the Southeast state governor will be joining the APC with all the PDP structure and lawmakers in Enugu. These included 24 lawmakers, 260 councillors and the entire PDP executives.

Before Mbah's plan defection, Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide under the administration of late Muhammadu Buhari and a chieftain of the APC, disclosed that Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba would be joining the APC from the PDP in a couple of days. Ahmad's statement suggested that the governor's defection could happen next week, but no specific day has been set yet.

The former presidential aide further disclosed that another governor from the northwest will be joining the APC. Currently, the APC controls four of the six states in the northwest. The remaining two are under the PDP (Zamfara) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP, Kano). Interesting, the two state governors have been rumoured to be planning to join the APC.

PDP governors of Taraba and Enugu are joining APC / Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @OfficialAPCNg

Ganduje's ally promises Tinubu massive votes

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been promised a massive vote from the northern region, particularly in Kano, in the 2027 presidential election.

Malam Umar Idris Shuaibu, a strong ally and major political loyalist of the former APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, made the promise.

This came amid the alignment and realignment of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is making moves in the region to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

