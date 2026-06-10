A young lady who attended the University of Port Harcourt for her undergraduate studies celebrated as she finally graduated

The fresh graduate mentioned how she wrote her UTME at 15, and announced her current age during her convocation

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the lady on her achievements

A Nigerian lady narrated her academic journey as she bagged a degree from the University of Ibadan.

She gave a timeline of her academic activities and her age when she finished secondary school and eventually gained admission.

A UNIPORT student who wrote UTME at 15 mentions her current age as she bags a degree. Photo: @pe_cu25

Source: TikTok

UNIPORT student shares UTME experience

Identified as @pe__cu25 on TikTok, the lady shared that at 15, she finished her secondary school education and moved on take relevant examinations

At 15, she wrote her West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

She also gained admission into the University of Port Harcourt at 15 and turned 16 after her matriculation at the university.

Her words:

“Finished secondary school at 15. Wrote WAEC at 15. Wrote JAMB at 15. Wrote post-UTME at 15. Gained admission into UNIPORT at 15, and turned 16 after matriculation.”

The lady stated that she signed out from UNIPORT at 20 and celebrated her convocation at 21.

She added:

"Signed out from uniport at 20. Convocating tomorrow at 21. My name is truly engraved on God's palm."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UNIPORT graduate's academic journey

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the fresh graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

BAYELSA VENTILATOR | WIGMAKER said:

"My school plans but life happened but I thank God 200lvl at 21."

Simply Debbie said:

"congratulations girl 🤭❤️This will be my story soon."

chymlous said:

"congratulations darling."

Debby cooks ❣️said:

"congratulations to my sweet daughter."

Dein Gillis-Harry said:

"congratulations Peculiar."

Bellabeauty💄said:

"congratulations BBY girl."

Onyinye@🦋🌹said:

"Congrats my love."

uahomo peculiar special said:

"congratulations."

A lady who finished secondary school at 15 celebrates as she finally bagged a degree from UNIPORT. Photo: @pe_cu25

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng