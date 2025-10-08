Senators Joseph Ikpea and Emmanuel Nwachukwu on Wednesday, October 7, 2025, joined the Nigerian Senate in Abuja, the nation's capital

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, swore in two new senators during plenary at the red Chamber

The two new federal lawmakers were swore in to fill the vacant seats in the two Senatorial Districts in the National Assembly

FCT, Abuja -The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, swore in two new senators: Joseph Ikpea and Emmanuel Nwachukwu.

Ikpea was elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Edo Central while Nwachukwu is an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senator, representing Anambra South.

As reported by Vanguard, Senators Ikpea and Nwachukwu were swore in on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The two senators emerged winners from the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) to fill the vacant seats in the two Senatorial Districts.

Edo Central senatorial district became vacant following the emergence of Monday Okpebholo as governor of Edo state while the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah necessitated the conduct of a by-election in Anambra South which was won by Nwachukwu of the APGA.

The Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, administered the oath of office and allegiance on Ikpea and Nwachukwu during plenary.

Akpabio welcomed them to the club, stating that the Senate is a family of the most elite club in the world.

The Senate President urged the two federal lawmakers to study the 1999 Constitution and the Senate Standing Orders as amended in 2023 properly.

Former Delta state governor, Chief James Ibori; former Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu; Lee Ikpea, Samson Osagie, among others witnessed the swearing-in ceremony at the hallowed Chamber.

He urged the attendees to “Include the women so that they will not say that I do not like women.”

The ruling APC now has 71 Senators, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 28 senators, Labour Party (LP) has 5 senators, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and APGA have 2 senators each while the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) has just one senator,

total 109.

