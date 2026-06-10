Cristiano Ronaldo will face Nigeria for the first time in his illustrious international career

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez made changes across all departments for the World Cup warm-up clash

The match could potentially be Ronaldo's final appearance for Portugal on home soil

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's starting line-up for today's international friendly against Nigeria, setting up the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's first-ever appearance against the Super Eagles.

The veteran forward leads Roberto Martinez's side in their final match on Portuguese soil before departing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match against Ireland. Photo by Charles McQuillan

Source: Getty Images

Portugal host Nigeria at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria at 8:45 pm, with Martinez eager to maintain positive momentum heading into a major assignment.

For Ronaldo, the encounter represents another chapter in a legendary international career that has already rewritten several records.

Ronaldo starts against Nigeria

Martinez made sweeping changes to the side that defeated Chile 2-1 in Lisbon, rotating players in every area of the pitch.

Portugal's starting XI against the Super Eagles comprises Diogo Costa in goal, with Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio and Diogo Dalot forming the defence.

Joao Neves, Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes occupy the midfield positions, while Trincao and Pedro Neto support Ronaldo in attack.

The 41-year-old striker has never faced Nigeria at the ,senior level despite making his international debut more than two decades ago.

Portugal defeated the Super Eagles 4-0 in Lisbon in November 2022, but Ronaldo was unavailable for that encounter.

Bernardo Silva in action against Ademola Lookman during the international friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria in 2022. Photo by Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Today's game, therefore, offers the Portuguese captain a first opportunity to come up against the three-time African champions.

Full line-up of both teams

PORTUGAL XI: Diogo Costa; Dalot, Rúben Dias, Inácio, Nélson Semedo; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, João Neves; Trincão, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto.

NIGERIA XI: Maduka Okoye; Christian Akpan, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Tochukwu Nnadi; Akor Adams, Moses Simon.

Possibility of Ronaldo's final home game

The fixture has also generated emotional discussions among Portuguese supporters amid suggestions that it could be Ronaldo's final appearance in front of home fans.

A Bola Portugal reported that Martinez was asked whether the World Cup could mark the end of Ronaldo's international career and refused to speculate on the future, instead praising the mentality of his captain.

"Our captain is an example for everyday life. The day to day is 24 hours and is to give everything to improve and help the selection," the Spain-born coach said.

"I think the captain and all the national team players don't think about the future. Nobody knows the future."

Martinez stressed that injuries and circumstances outside a player's control make it impossible to predict what lies ahead.

"Football has injuries, it has different situations, there are decisions that are not in your hands. So the focus is to train today, to be the best within the training, to learn the concepts, to execute the concepts tomorrow, to show the pride of wearing the jersey of Portugal."

"And there is nothing left. And that's his example. With the experience he has, the only goal is to try to use tomorrow to improve."

Ronaldo's remarkable Portugal career

Ronaldo heads into the clash with statistics that underline his status as one of football's greatest players.

According to UEFA, the Al-Nassr star has made 227 appearances and scored 143 goals for Portugal, both records unmatched in international football.

He scored his first goal for his country at Euro 2004, helping Portugal reach the final and earning a place in the Team of the Tournament.

Ronaldo later captained the nation at Euro 2008 and again made the Team of the Tournament at Euro 2012.

His finest moment arrived in 2016 when he led Portugal to their first major international title at the European Championship.

He enjoyed his most productive World Cup campaign in Russia in 2018, scoring four goals, before claiming the Golden Boot at Euro 2020.

The Portuguese icon has also lifted the UEFA Nations League twice, winning the trophy in 2019 and again in 2025.

Chelle protects an impressive record

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle enters the game determined to preserve his excellent run since taking charge of the Super Eagles.

The Franco-Malian tactician has overseen 24 matches over the last 15 months and has suffered only one defeat in normal time, which came in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly in Cairo with an understrength squad.

Portugal, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four matches and have recorded victories over the United States and Chile while drawing with Mexico.

Their last defeat came seven months ago against the Republic of Ireland.

Despite Portugal's superior ranking and home advantage, Chelle will hope his side can produce another encouraging performance against one of Europe's heavyweights.

Where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that the high-profile friendly between Portugal and Nigeria will kick off at 8:45 pm Nigerian time on Wednesday, June 10, at the Estádio Municipal de Leiria in Leiria.

Fans can watch the encounter live on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as through their streaming services. The game will also be available on NTA Sports 24, Sporty TV on StarTimes and Afro Sport TV.

Source: Legit.ng