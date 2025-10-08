Prophet Boris Jedidiah has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is divinely ordained

Jedidiah warned that any opposition to Tinubu's mandate is a misalignment with God’s purpose for Nigeria

General elections will be held in Nigeria in 2027 to elect the president, members of the national assembly, and others

Yaounde, Cameroon - Cameroonian pastor, Prophet Boris Jedidiah has said President Bola Tinubu will will emerge victorious in the 2027 election.

Prophet Jedidiah, in a video shared recently on his known YouTube page, declared that the opposition coalition cannot stop President Tinubu. The video was sighted by Legit.ng.

Prophet Jedidiah says President Tinubu will win the 2027 election despite Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi’s forthcoming challenge. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi

New prophecy on 2027 election

He said:

“The Lord showed me that during the 2027 Nigerian presidential election, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, is going to be declared as president of Nigeria. He is going to face huge political opposition and persecution, but he is going to emerge as the winner of the election.

“This is 2025, and The Lord is showing the future of Nigeria. 2027, Bola Tinubu will be the president of Nigeria. For a second term.”

Legit.ng reports that in the 2019 presidential election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with ex-Anambra governor, Peter Obi, as his running mate. The pair lost the poll to then incumbent president Muhammadu Buhari (of blessed memory) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku contested the 2023 presidential election as the candidate of the PDP, while Obi ran on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The two, now part of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, jointly secured more than 12 million votes in the 2023 election, finishing behind President Tinubu of the APC.

Otehr prominent members of the ADC coalition include ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, ex-Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi, former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola, former attorney general of the federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, and others.

General elections will be held in Nigeria in 2027 to elect the president and vice president, members of the senate and house of representatives, state governors, and members of the house of assembly. Incumbent President Tinubu is expected to run for a second term under the governing APC.

The full video of the prophecy can be watched below:

2027 election: Ayodele sends warning message

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele said before the 2027 election, Nigerian youths would protest.

Ayodele, founder of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, said the protest may affect President Tinubu's chances of getting reelected in the 2027 poll.

