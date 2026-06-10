CAF has sent a message of support to DR Congo ahead of their first World Cup appearance since 1974

The Leopards qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Jamaica in the FIFA Play-Off Tournament

DR Congo will face Portugal, Colombia, and Uzbekistan in Group K as they aim to make history

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has thrown its support behind the Democratic Republic of Congo as the Leopards prepare for their long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup.

After more than five decades away from football's biggest stage, DR Congo will represent Africa at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

CAF has sent a rallying cry to DR Congo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup starting on June 11. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Their qualification has already become one of the continent's most celebrated stories, and CAF has now delivered a message aimed at inspiring the team ahead of the challenge that lies ahead.

As seen on FIFA's official website, the Leopards are set to make their first World Cup appearance since competing as Zaire at the 1974 tournament, ending a 52-year wait for a return to the global football event.

CAF sends rallying message to DR Congo

Ahead of DR Congo's opening World Cup campaign, CAF took to social media to express its confidence in the team and underline the significance of their achievement.

The African governing body highlighted football's importance within Congolese society and reminded the players that they carry the hopes of an entire continent.

"Football means something in DR Congo. It brings people together. It creates heroes. It inspires generations," CAF wrote on X.

"Kinshasa behind you. Africa behind you. We travel together. Take Africa to the FIFA World Cup, DR Congo."

The message quickly resonated with supporters, many of whom have waited decades to see the Leopards return to football's grandest stage.

The qualification has become a source of national pride, particularly given the obstacles the team overcame on the road to the tournament.

DR Congo’s long road back to the World Cup

DR Congo's journey to the World Cup was far from straightforward.

After narrowly missing out on previous tournaments, the Leopards once again found themselves battling through a demanding qualification process.

DR Congo secured a FIFA World Cup 2026 spot via the FIFA Play-Off Tournament. Photo by Nicolas Tucat

Source: Getty Images

In the African qualifiers, they pushed Senegal all the way in Group B but ultimately fell short of automatic qualification despite leading 2-0 in a decisive match before suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat, BBC Sport reports.

That setback did not end their hopes.

As one of the strongest runners-up, they advanced to the African playoffs, where they produced a series of memorable performances.

A late winner from Chancel Mbemba secured a crucial victory over Cameroon in the semi-finals before a tense playoff final against Nigeria.

After a fiercely contested encounter ended level, DR Congo held their nerve in a penalty shootout to secure a famous win against the Super Eagles.

The final hurdle came in Mexico during the FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

Facing Jamaica in Guadalajara, the Leopards battled through extra time before Axel Tuanzebe struck the decisive goal that secured a 1-0 victory and a place at the World Cup.

DR Congo’s golden generation ready

Head coach Sébastien Desabre now leads a squad many believe is capable of making an impression on the world stage.

The team boasts experienced figures such as Cedric Bakambu, Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku, players who have become central to the country's recent progress.

Their immediate challenge will come in Group K, where they have been drawn alongside Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan.

While Portugal and Colombia enter the tournament as favourites to advance, DR Congo will believe they can compete with anyone after the resilience they displayed throughout qualification.

For a nation that has spent decades chasing another World Cup appearance, simply reaching the tournament is a major achievement.

Now, backed by CAF and the hopes of millions across Africa, the Leopards have an opportunity to write a new chapter in Congolese football history and show that their return is about more than participation.

CAF releases statement on South Africa

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that CAF has also published a statement about South Africa’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

South Africa is one of the 10 countries representing Africa at the tournament, returning to the global stage for the first time since hosting the world in 2010.

Source: Legit.ng