Kaduna-based cleric, Apostle Godwin Auta Musa, has predicted the outcome of the 2027 elections

General elections will be held in Nigeria in early 2027 to elect the president, state governors, and lawmakers

Incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is widely expected to run for a second term under the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Apostle Godwin Musa has prophesied that the 2027 election will be a repetition of the cancelled June 12, 1993 election.

Musa, in clips posted recently on his known Facebook page, claimed that he had a dream about the forthcoming Nigerian general elections.

Apostle Godwin Musa insinuates that President Bola Tinubu will suffer defeat in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Cleric shares 2027 election "dream"

He, therefore, asked citizens to pray for themselves as well as the nation.

The Adullam Prayer House for All Nation leader said:

“I bring to you the counsel of The Lord. And I want to share a dream I had concerning 2027 election. I want us to pray, because God revealed to me in a dream.

“I had a dream that the 2027 election will be like June 12, 1993 election, like Babangida and Abiola. So, the 2027 election would be like a repetition of June 12, 1993. Because I saw that a candidate won, but the incumbent cancelled the election. So, I want us to pray, so that the will of The Lord will be done for the 2027 election.”

A reel showing Apostle Musa speaking can be watched below:

Preparations for the 2027 general election begin in earnest in Nigeria. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that the popular Nigerian poll 32 years ago was supposed to bring about an end to military rule after 10 years and the cancellation of the outcome threw the country into turmoil. The date of the vote, June 12, is now remembered in Nigeria as Democracy Day.

General Ibrahim Babangida, the military ruler at the time, was forced to resign. Moshood Abiola (of blessed memory), widely believed to have won the election, was later imprisoned and his wife assassinated.

In February 2025, at the launch of his autobiography 'A Journey in Service' in the capital, Abuja, Babangida expressed his regret for annulling the 1993 presidential election.

Read more on 2027 election:

2027 election: Jonathan receives warning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, warned the former president Goodluck Jonathan to be careful about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he wants to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

Primate Ayodele asserted that the PDP is a cursed party, adding that any politician who wants to contest under the party will have to do a lot of work.

The Lagos-based cleric stated that there are other parties he can use as a platform to contest, which are allegedly better than the PDP, but if Jonathan must go with the PDP, he should be ready to do a lot of work and seek the face of God.

Source: Legit.ng