Stories of betrayals are often shared by prominent political actors in Nigeria's political space

Recently, former President Goodluck Jonathan lamented that the country’s political environment was full of betrayals and lies

Legit.ng looks at other politicians who have been forced to lament the treachery in the system

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Some observers have said politics in the Nigerian standard is about betrayals.

Trusted political allies often betray their associates.

Jonathan speaks on how he was betrayed in the 2015 presidential election amid calls for his return to office. Photo credit: Andrew Burton

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng highlights three Nigerian politicians who recently alleged political betrayals ahead of the 2027 elections:

1) Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said in September 2025 that his allies betrayed him during the 2015 elections, describing Nigerian politics as one defined by disloyalty.

Speaking at the 70th birthday celebration of Mike Oghiadomhe in Benin, the Edo state capital, Jonathan said many Nigerian politicians cannot be trusted.

Business Day quoted Jonathan as saying:

“Politics in the Nigerian standard is about betrayals. I witnessed a lot of betrayal during 2015 election.

“You will find it difficult to see somebody who will say the same thing in the morning and say the same thing in the afternoon and in the evening.

“They will tell you something this minute, and in the next hour, they will say another. For the next hour, they will say another thing. But, I am quite pleased to associate with Oghiadomhe."

2) Kenneth Okonkwo

In June, the former spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign organisation, Kenneth Okonkwo, reacted to insinuations that he betrayed Peter Obi, who represented the party at the 2023 presidential election.

In an interview with Symfoni TV, Okonkwo shed light on the events that led to his departure from the LP.

Responding to Obi’s insinuations in a recent interview that he betrayed the former, Okonkwo, a legal practitioner, expressed his profound sense of betrayal, stating that nobody can betray any politician who knows what he is doing.

“If anybody betrayed the other, I can say emphatically that Peter Obi betrayed me,” he said, referring to what he perceives as a breach of trust and loyalty.

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Okonkwo has said he stands with a candidate of southern extraction.

First lady Remi Tinubu explains that she does not have anything against anyone despite betrayals. Photo credit: @officialoluremitinubu

Source: Instagram

3) Remi Tinubu

Senator Remi Tinubu, the first lady, said she was overwhelmed with fear, doubt and isolation, which questioned her readiness to take on the role of first lady of West Africa’s most populous country.

In her 52-page memoir, titled The Journey of Grace: Giving Thanks in All Things, released to mark her 65th birthday, the first lady said the pressure came after the 2023 general election.

The first lady said in the days after the presidential election and before her husband’s inauguration on May 29, 2023, she was often left weeping in private and wrestling with a sense of betrayal from political allies she had once trusted.

she wrote:

“After all the elections in 2023, preceding the inaugural day of May 29, 2023, healing of the hearts began. Some Nigerians from various spheres, especially Christians, continued to refuse to accept the presidential results.

“Despite the victory, I felt alone, weeping behind closed doors and wondering why I was betrayed by some of those I considered friends and spiritual family, many of whom I had opened up my home and my family to.

“While for some, God used them to comfort and reassure me of God’s purpose in all of this."

Remi's spouse, President Bola Tinubu, is expected to be on the ballot in the 2027 presidential election.

Cleric releases prophecy on 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Godwin Musa prophesied that the 2027 election will be a repetition of the cancelled June 12, 1993 election.

Musa, in clips posted recently on his known Facebook page, claimed that he had a dream about the forthcoming Nigerian general elections.

The cleric, therefore, asked citizens to pray for themselves as well as the nation.

Source: Legit.ng