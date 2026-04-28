The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the tragic death of Corps Member Abdulsamad Jamiu in Abuja

Jamiu, who was serving at Government Junior Secondary School in Nasarawa State, lost his life during a military operation on April 26, 2026

The NYSC has expressed deep condolences and pledged to strengthen security measures for all Corps Members nationwide

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed deep sorrow following the death of Corps Member Abdulsamad Jamiu (NS/25A/2904).

In a statement shared on X by @officialnyscng on April 27, the organisation confirmed that Jamiu lost his life during a military operation near his residence at Shagari Estate, Dei-Dei, Abuja, in the early hours of Sunday, April 26, 2026.

NYSC mourned Corps Member Abdulsamad Jamiu, who tragically died during a military operation in Abuja on April 26, 2026. Photo credit: @officialnyscng/x

Source: Twitter

“The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Corps Member Abdulsamad Jamiu (NS/25A/2904), who sadly lost his life during a military operation in the vicinity of his residence at Shagari Estate, Dei-Dei, Abuja, in the early hours of Sunday, 26 April 2026.”

Service and contribution to national development

Until his passing, Jamiu was serving at Government Junior Secondary School, Bakin Ado, Nasarawa State. Through his role in the classroom, he was actively contributing to national development and fulfilling the mission of the NYSC Scheme.

The NYSC Management described the incident as “profoundly concerning and sorrowful.” It confirmed that the organisation is working closely with relevant security agencies to establish the full details surrounding the event.

The statement further noted:

“While this occurrence is deeply regrettable, the Scheme reaffirms its commitment to the safety, security, and welfare of all Corps Members and staff across the country. Efforts will continue to be strengthened in collaboration with security and intelligence agencies to mitigate risks and enhance protection nationwide.”

The NYSC expressed sorrow and confirmed it had engaged security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jamiu’s death. Photo credit: @officialnyscng/x

Source: Twitter

Solidarity with the bereaved family

The NYSC pledged its support to Jamiu’s family during this difficult time, offering prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul.

“The NYSC stands in solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult period and prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.”

This tragic incident highlights the risks faced by Corps Members serving across Nigeria. The NYSC has promised to intensify collaboration with security agencies to ensure the safety and welfare of all participants in the Scheme.

See the X post below:

Army speaks after NYSC member died

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Army has confirmed the death of Mr. Abdulsamad Jamiu, a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, during a security incident on April 25, 2026, at Shagari Estate, Dei-Dei, Abuja.

The announcement was made in a statement posted on X by the Headquarters Guards Brigade. According to the Army, the incident occurred when troops of the Guards Brigade Quick Response Group, on routine night patrol, responded to a distress call following an armed robbery attack in the area.

In the course of the engagement, Mr. Jamiu was tragically caught in the crossfire. Despite efforts by troops to secure the area and preserve lives, he succumbed to his injuries. The Army described the loss as heartbreaking, casting a deep shadow over all personnel of the Guards Brigade.

Source: Legit.ng