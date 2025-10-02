Former president Goodluck Jonathan, who lost his re-election bid in the 2015 presidential election to late president Muhammadu Buhari, has continued to be in the news about a possible candidacy

In two general elections, Jonathan rejected calls from supporters to seek re-election, but the former president seemed to be planning something for the 2027 race

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele waded in and said Jonathan "will be blindfolded", adding that "wrong advisers will destroy his dreams"

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has warned the former president Goodluck Jonathan to be careful about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he wants to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that the PDP is a cursed party, adding that any politician who wants to contest under the party will have to do a lot of work.

He stated that there are other parties he can use as a platform to contest, which are allegedly better than the PDP, but if Jonathan must go with the PDP, He should be ready to do a lot of work and seek the face of God.

His words:

“If Jonathan wants to come out of PDP, he will do a lot of work because there is a curse on the party already; there are other parties he can come out from that are better than PDP.”

Ayodele's prophecy on Goodluck Jonathan

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele prophesied that the former president 'will be blindfolded by wrong advice', while warning him to be sure of what he wants to do because if he loses, he will be embarrassed by his past.

He said:

“Jonathan will be blindfolded, wrong advisers will destroy his dreams, and if he contests and loses, he will be embarrassed by his past and face disrespect.”

Legit.ng reports that Jonathan has not declared his intention to run for a second term in office but some politicians including ex-minister Prof. Jerry Gana have called on him to do so.

Jonathan was first sworn in as president in 2010 to complete the term of Umaru Yar’Adua who died in office. He then won the 2011 election and was sworn in for a full term before losing re-election to late President Muhammadu Buhari.

