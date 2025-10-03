Former Labour Party chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo has advised ex-President Goodluck Jonathan against joining the 2027 presidential race

Okonkwo insisted that the ex-president should continue enjoying his role as an internationally-respected statesman

The actor-turned-politician warned that some individuals are bent on destroying Jonathan “so much that he will regret he ever even contemplated” returning

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Kenneth Okonkwo, a former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow former President Goodluck Jonathan to enjoy his retirement from public office in peace, rather than luring him into the 2027 race.

Speaking in a video interview with SYMFONI, seen by Legit.ng on Friday, October 3, Okonkwo explained that rather than luring Jonathan into the 2027 election race, the cheerleaders should allow the former Nigerian leader to enjoy his ‘international credibility’.

Okonkwo's key advice to Jonathan

He said:

“Jonathan has his own opinion to make and he is entitled to it. My own advice is that he should not even contemplate it. The same forces that nearly destroyed his name when they were not in power are now in power. They will take his name to the toilet. They will roll him on the ground. And of course, he is very vulnerable because he has been a former president and he went against certain norms.”

Speaking further, Okonkwo asked Jonathan to maintain his status as an “international statesman.”

He said:

“Anybody telling Jonathan to come back is trying to use his political goodwill to try to make his party to survive. I heard Jerry Gana said the PDP is going to bring him back. PDP is dead already. So, if a Jonathan comes in, they will still be making noise there. They know he will not win. It is very certain. Why? Because he is from the south. And you cannot use a southerner, in my own opinion, to defeat a President Bola Tinubu now. It would be very difficult.”

Ayodele releases prophecy on Jonathan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, warned Jonathan to be careful about the PDP if he wants to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

Primate Ayodele stated that the PDP is a cursed party, adding that any politician who wants to contest under the party will have to do a lot of work.

He explained that there are other parties he (Jonathan) can use as a platform to contest, which are allegedly better than the PDP, but if Jonathan must go with the PDP, he should be ready to do a lot of work and seek the face of God.

