Breaking: After 32 Years, Babangida Finally Admits MKO Abiola Won 1993 Election, Details Emerge
- Former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has conceded that late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola won the disputed June 12, 1993 presidential election
- The June 12 election has been a hot topic with diverse accounts of the events narrated by different parties
- However, in his autobiography: 'A Journey in Service,' which was launched on Thursday, February 20, 2025, it was disclosed that Babangida said he was convinced that Abiola won
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, governance, and elections in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Former military ruler, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has said late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.
As reported by This Day, Babangida launched his autobiography, 'A Journey in Service', in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025.
Speaking at the book launch, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said General Babangida (rtd) admitted that the late Abiola won the June 12, 1993 Presidential election. Abiola was detained for four years, after making an attempt to assert himself as the elected president. He would later die unexpectedly, shortly after the demise of General Sani Abacha, on the day that he was due to be released from detention.
While reviewing Babangida’s new book, Osinbajo quoted the former military leader in his book that if he had to do it all over again, he would do it differently.
He said:
“He (Babangida) also answers the question of whether Abiola actually won the June 12 election, and I quote him, ‘although I am on record to have stated after the election that Abiola may not have won the election, upon deeper reflection and a closer examination of all available facts, particularly the detailed election results, which are published as an appendix to this book, there was no doubt that MKO Abiola won the June 12 elections'.”
Legit.ng reports that several leaders – past and present – in the country and beyond attended Babangida's event.
President Bola Tinubu; ex-president Goodluck; former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo; a former head of state Yakubu Gowon; Abdulsalami Abubakar among others are present at the event.
Read more on Babangida:
- Peter Obi visits former military President Babangida, reflects on national issues
- Sources disclose details of Obasanjo’s meeting with Babangida, Abdulsalami
Obasanjo speaks as Babangida finally shares his story
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo emphasised the importance of documenting personal stories, stating that such narratives are vital for future generations.
Obasanjo spoke on Thursday, February 20, during the launch of Babangida’s autobiography in Abuja.
Obasanjo highlighted that writing serves both individual reflection and national interests. He acknowledged that reactions—both positive and negative—are an inherent part of authorship and contribute to the work’s significance.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.