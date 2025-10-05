Ahead of the 2027 election, the ADC has had series of meetings with many eminent Nigerians, and more meetings are expected to take place soon

Leaders and key stakeholders in the ADC and PDP have reportedly intensified moves to win former President Goodluck Jonathan into their respective parties

Meetings in Abuja have been held between Jonathan and ADC coalition leaders, which sources said was all about the ex-Nigerian leader’s 2027 ambition

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan is said to be considering aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This is as the party’s coalition of opposition forces gathers strength and intensifies consultations with key political stakeholders across the country.

Jonathan may appear as ADC candidate

Per The Punch, multiple members of the ADC national working committee (NWC), who spoke anonymously, confirmed that the former president was considering the platform.

Legit.ng reports that Jonathan has not declared his intention to run for a second term in office, but some politicians, including ex-minister Professor Jerry Gana have called on him to do so. Also, in what seems to be part of consultations ahead of a possible declaration, Jonathan has noticeably increased his public engagements with opposition figures in Nigeria in recent times.

Jonathan was first sworn in as president in 2010 to complete the term of Umaru Yar’Adua who died in office. He then won the 2011 election and was sworn in for a full term before losing re-election to late President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a report by The Punch on Sunday, October 5, the newspaper stated that a source within the ADC leadership informed it that Jonathan’s recent meetings with the coalition leaders was largely centered on the 2027 presidential election. The 67-year-old has met ADC coalition members like Peter Obi and Senator David Mark.

Another source revealed that Jonathan might join the ADC if the party agreed to give him the presidential ticket unopposed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra state governor Peter Obi.

He said:

“From what I have gathered, if the party will willingly grant him (Jonathan) the ticket, he may consider running on the platform of the ADC. And that is if the likes of Obi and Atiku will agree to a consensus arrangement and support him as the party’s candidate.”

