Faridah Bello Matawale and her new husband Sahabi Liman suddenly overtook social media shortly after their lavish wedding

A video went viral showing Sahabi Liman with another woman in a compromising manner as they posed in a restroom

Details of the alleged relationship between the strange woman and the newlywed couple filled the internet

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy following allegations that Sahabi Liman, the newlywed husband of

Faridah Bello Matawale and her new husband Sahabi Liman are currently trending online as the man has been accused of cheating her weeks after their high-profile wedding.

Faridah Bello Matawale’s new union under fire amid cheating claims. Credit: @faridahbello

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Faridah, the daughter of Bello Matawale, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of Zamfara State, tied the knot with Liman on February 6, 2026, at the Central Mosque in Abuja.

The ceremony was part of a grand event hosted by her father, as it drew notable figures from across the country.

The rumours came up after a woman identified as Mariam allegedly shared a restroom video online suggesting she was in a relationship with Liman.

Reports claim that Mariam is close to both the man and wife, and was the ex-lover of Liman.

The unfortunate incident escalated after Faridah reportedly discovered the compromising evidence on her husband’s phone, allegedly revealing the affair he had with Mariam inside her matrimonial restroom.

The claims became a viral topic after Mariam herself purportedly posted content on Snapchat, sparking heated debates across platforms.

An X influencer, @Nimisioluwa, commented on the scandal, writing: “A certain Sababi Liman, who got married to Farida Bello Matawalle, was caught cheating on his newly wedded wife after his side chick, Mariam, posted it on her Snapchat account. It was said that he married Farida because her father is a billionaire, a former governor, and a minister, not because he’s in love with her.”

See the post below:

Mariam is alleged to have been one of Faridah’s bridesmaids, with claims that she continued to play a role in Liman’s life whenever Faridah travelled. The allegations have left social media buzzing, with many questioning the motives behind the marriage and the unfolding drama.

Sahabi Liman trends online amid shocking allegations after wedding Faridah Bello Matawale. Credit: @faridahbelllo

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Faridah Bello's marriage crisis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

___hanifaah said:

"Turning someone’s situation into content for laughs and gossip isn’t right. Our deen teaches us to protect people, not expose them. Today it’s them, tomorrow it could easily be you We forget what Allah says in the Qur’an (24:19) those who spread indecency among believers will face serious consequences, in this life and the next. And the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) reminded us that whoever hides the faults of a Muslim, Allah will hide theirs. This isn’t something to joke about. May Allah forgive us and guide us."

nifurella said:

"The person that twitted the last slide must have been on something, yes he’s entitled to 4 wives but bringing them to your home? Without your wife knowing? Haba let’s call it what it is."

fauz.ng said:

"See yeah the cheating no even pain me Men will always be men But their matrimonial home??? I give him award Ahhhh🙌."

grapevines24 said:

"Even if he is allowed polygamy, it’s not wise for him to do that a few days after marriage. Has anyone considered that the videos & photos might be old?"

cute_beels said:

"Am not surprised… is men na! Their uniforms in character.. a men will stain you black Abi na white who’s that English again. Allah ya tsaremu da daura men matter for head."

amynahaleryu said:

"Omo what the heck Inalilahi only God knows what the wife is going through oo 🥹😭😭😭 Trusting men is the first thing I will never do ooo me chai."

samirashehu.dugu said:

"Wallahi, pray in everything you do in life. Kada Allah ya haɗa mijinki da irinsu Mallory (Beauty in Black), because people like that can easily distract a man. They know how to seduce him gently, step by step, until they lead him into something shameful, sometimes without him even realizing what he’s doing. His eyes may be open, but his mind is already clouded. That’s why prayer and staying grounded are very important in marriage."

Mayowa Lambe dances amid marriage drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Mayowa Lambe broke her silence shortly after her ex-husband made his explosive claims online.

The controversial bride ignored the heavy allegations by sharing a viral video of herself dancing happily to a Christian high-praise song.

This celebratory clip surfaced just hours after Roby Ekpo tearfully narrated the heartbreaking collapse of their decade-long marriage on a popular podcast.

Source: Legit.ng