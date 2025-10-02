Shehu Sani weighed in on Atiku Abubakar’s comment that he would withdraw from the 2027 race if defeated by a younger aspirant in the primaries

This comes as reports said the former Vice President expressed readiness to sacrifice his ambition for 'an opponent who is widely accepted'

But the presidential hopeful has refuted reports that said he is ready to step down from the 2027 presidential race

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district, has said delegates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will be the key deciders on whether Atiku Abubakar will win the party's ticket for the 2027 election or not.

Atiku, a major contender in the opposition coalition ADC, stated that he is ready to step aside for a younger and acceptable presidential candidate in the 2027 election, provided that the candidate emerges under the ADC platform.

Shehu Sani warns that beating Atiku Abubakar in 2026 ADC primaries will be a herculean task. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

The former Vice President, who disclosed this in an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday, October 1, expressed a willingness to support, without any hesitation, a young candidate is such a candidate were to emerge through a competitive primary.

Reacting, Sani, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), wrote:

"His Excellency the Waziri (referring to Atiku) reportedly said he would step aside if “a younger candidate wins the primaries”…The key word here is PRIMARIES…it’s easier for camel to pass through the hole of a needle than to beat the Waziri in primaries….Party delegates are special breed of people."

Atiku clarifies statement

Meanwhile, Atiku has denied agreeing to step down for anyone ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, said in a statement on Thursday, October 2, that the interview the 2023 PDP presidential candidate granted in Hausa was misrepresented.

ADC coalition member, Atiku Abubakar says he did not promise to step down for anybody. Photo credit: @atiku

Ibe stated that:

“What Atiku Abubakar clearly and unambiguously said was that young people, as well as other prospective presidential aspirants, are free to enter the contest.

“He (Atiku) further stressed that if a young candidate were to emerge through a competitive primary, he would readily support such a candidate without any hesitation.

“While interpretative journalism is a legitimate aspect of reporting, stretching interpretation to the point of mischief is unacceptable and must not be encouraged."

ADC spokesman slumps, dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Ugochimereze Chinedu Asuzu, the deputy spokesperson of the ADC in Imo state.

In a statement issued by MacDonald Amadi, the spokesperson of the ADC in Imo state, the party described Asuzu's death as a devastating loss, noting his contributions as "a man of uncommon intellect, conviction, and service.”

