Former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose predicted the PDP would place fourth in the 2027 elections, blaming internal crises and sidelined leaders

He described the PDP as a “carcass,” citing the departure of presidential, vice-presidential candidates, senators, and governors

Though still in PDP, Fayose said he might join APC, ADC, or Labour Party, warning that the party is bleeding and politically weakened

Former Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has made a bold prediction about the future of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the party is on course to finish fourth in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interview on Politics Today, a programme aired on Channels Television on Friday, July 25, Fayose attributed the PDP's declining influence to its internal crisis and the sidelining of prominent figures within its ranks.

“Today, I am telling you the PDP will come fourth in the general elections. In most states, they are already compromised.

“They have eased out so many leaders. It’s good for them, but let me remind you, I was part of the G5," he declared.

Fayose PDP is now a ‘carcass’

The former Ekiti governor described the PDP as a “carcass,” pointing out that the departure of key party leaders has significantly weakened its structure and electoral chances, Vanguard reported.

“Presidential candidate has left, Vice Presidential candidate has left, senators have left, governors have left.

“There’s nothing left. I was invited to the NEC meeting, but I didn’t attend. You can’t continue to undermine leaders and expect loyalty," he lamented.

I remain loyal, but I can join APC, says Fayose

Although Fayose insisted he still belongs to the PDP, he hinted that he might not hesitate to pitch his tent with another political party ahead of the next elections, Leadership reported.

“I remain in PDP, but I can join APC, ADC or Labour Party. Nobody should take anyone for granted,” he said.

Fayose further noted that the recent wave of defections from the PDP has left the party deeply wounded and politically vulnerable.

“The party is bleeding. What’s left are fragments,” he added.

The former governor’s comments have sparked fresh concerns over the PDP’s readiness and viability as a leading opposition party going into the 2027 elections.

Fayose’s ex-deputy gov dumps PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a former deputy governor of Ekiti state, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Olusola-Eleka revealed this in a letter dated July 24, addressed to the Okeruku Ward 2 chairman in Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state.

The ex-deputy governor hinged his decision on the party’s failure to provide a platform for credible opposition and leadership in the country.

